New Waterloo Police logo up for possible decision Monday by City Council members

WATERLOO — City Council members Monday could adopt a new Waterloo Police logo.
The new insignia aligns with recent recommendations from the Waterloo Police Protective Association, an organization of current and retired officers. Its suggestion of a solid yellow patch with red lettering has been submitted to the City Council, documents show. It differs from the rebranding committee's initial recommendations in mid-April, which included bird-like creatures meant to evoke a griffin, the symbol being replaced on the logo.
The logo submission includes the words "WATERLOO POLICE" in red lettering on a yellow background, with the term "vigilance" and the year 1868, when the department was established. The same words also are included in the original top two designs, although in different colors. The new design is absent any bird-like creatures and features a color scheme similar to the current patch.
Adopting a new logo means spending money to replace uniforms, graphics on squad cars, weapon insignias and generating additional new patches. The police department estimates it will cost more than $152,000, according to city documents. Waterloo Chief Financial Officer Michelle Weidner previously said the city plans to use interest earned on bond funds to pay for replacement.
WPPA said its recommendation was a "true compromise" and maintained that the current logo, a red griffin adopted in 1964, "is not racist nor has racist ties." The rebranding committee was established in August after some residents criticized the current emblem for its resemblance to a Ku Klux Klan dragon.
The rebranding committee's initial recommendations were characterized as resembling a "peacock" and having "similar characteristics of a Nazi eagle" by the WPPA. Committee member Erin Maidan Paige — who is Jewish, has family members who survived the Holocaust and holds a degree in Holocaust studies — told the rebranding committee its chosen designs did not have any characteristics of a Nazi eagle.
Nearly all WPPA members said they would rather have no logo than the designs first recommended by the rebranding committee, according to the organization. It is unclear how many people are members of the WPPA or how many people participated in the informal survey.
The rebranding committee, which included 12 voting members and four nonvoting members, began meeting in early October. The group since narrowed more than 100 public design submissions before deciding on its final recommendations.
The selection process involved some disagreements and setbacks. But the final recommendation in April, which followed nearly six months of deliberation, came before the City Council's June deadline for the recommendation.
