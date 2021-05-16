New Waterloo Police logo up for possible decision Monday by City Council members

WPPA said its recommendation was a "true compromise" and maintained that the current logo, a red griffin adopted in 1964, "is not racist nor has racist ties." The rebranding committee was established in August after some residents criticized the current emblem for its resemblance to a Ku Klux Klan dragon.

The rebranding committee's initial recommendations were characterized as resembling a "peacock" and having "similar characteristics of a Nazi eagle" by the WPPA. Committee member Erin Maidan Paige — who is Jewish, has family members who survived the Holocaust and holds a degree in Holocaust studies — told the rebranding committee its chosen designs did not have any characteristics of a Nazi eagle.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Nearly all WPPA members said they would rather have no logo than the designs first recommended by the rebranding committee, according to the organization. It is unclear how many people are members of the WPPA or how many people participated in the informal survey.