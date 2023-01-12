New state representative's house could be sold at public auction

WATERLOO — A former Waterloo City Council member who recently joined the state Legislature may lose his house.
Jerome Amos Jr.’s house, at 119 Ricker Street, will be up for public auction on Feb. 8. Legal notice of the auction appeared in the classified section of Wednesday’s Courier.
Amos used to represent Waterloo’s Ward 4 on the council. After being elected to represent Iowa House District 62 on Nov. 8, he joined the Legislature this week.
Court records from May 2022 state U.S. Bank was foreclosing on Amos’ home without redemption. The notice in the Courier followed the filing of the judge’s decree in the case Nov. 1.
Amos said he’s working with attorneys to stop the sale so he can keep the house. He said he isn’t the only person facing foreclosure.
“I’m not a rich man, and I’m just trying to make things work,” he said in a phone interview with The Courier while in the House chambers. “If it works out, it works out.”
He said he’s lived in the house since 1992. Court documents show a mortgage was filed in 2006.
As for being able to represent his district, Amos noted that Iowa law says candidates have to reside in their district at the time of the election. If he has to move, Amos said he will continue living in District 62.
If Amos’ legal plans don’t work out, the property will be offered for sale for cash only. The judgment amount is $52,497.
