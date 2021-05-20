New state law stops most mask mandates. How will the Cedar Valley fare?

Cedar Falls added in a message to parents that they had "currently symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID cases among students," that "many" students hadn't been vaccinated and that "current practices have been effective at preventing major outbreaks" in the district.

Thursday morning, the districts both had to backtrack.

"The district learned early today that, shortly after midnight, Governor Reynolds signed legislation into law that prohibits school districts from requiring masks to be worn at school," Cedar Falls sent in a message to parents. "Starting today, Thursday, May 20, masks will be optional in all school buildings."

Waterloo sent an almost identical message to parents. Both districts noted masks would still be mandated for students riding buses, citing federal U.S. Dept. of Transportation guidelines.

The Hudson school board, noting they were following updated guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health last Friday, lifted their mask mandate on Wednesday, hours before the governor banned mandates.

In a release, the board noted they still "strongly recommend the continued use of face coverings" for students and school employees.