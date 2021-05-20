New state law stops most mask mandates. How will the Cedar Valley fare?

A measure banning mask mandates by schools, cities and counties was signed into law early Thursday by Gov. Kim Reynolds, prompting Cedar Valley officials to reexamine their policies.
The new law came after some city and county governments already changed their mask policies. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced last Thursday new mask guidelines, which said vaccinated people do not need to wear masks or distance from others.
Waterloo Mayor Quentin Hart ended the city's mask mandate last Thursday, encouraging businesses, schools, churches and other gathering places to develop their own mitigation strategies. The Cedar Falls City Council similarly decided to end its mask mandate, which like Waterloo, applied to both public buildings and private businesses. The Black Hawk County Board of Supervisors recently ended the mask requirement in county buildings, like the courthouse.
Waverly City Council decided it would end its mask mandate in city buildings after all city employees who want to get vaccinated get their doses. Evansdale did not require anyone to wear masks inside its buildings during COVID-19.
Evansdale Mayor Richard Dewater said Thursday he disagrees with the new state law, saying mask mandates are "a matter for local jurisdictions to determine in my opinion."
Chris Schwartz, a Black Hawk County supervisor, said Thursday that the measure signed into law by Reynolds would harm the efforts of local governments to keep safe their employees and residents "should we face another pandemic or a resurgence of this current one."
"It is reckless and solely motivated by the Republican effort to hold onto power," Schwartz said. "What a shameful end to a Dumpster fire legislative session."
The new state law was passed by the state House and Senate in the last hours of the year's legislative session. The votes were split along party lines, with Republicans supporting the measure and saying it aligns with their constituents' desires.
The new state law doesn't stop cities or counties from requiring masks in public buildings, but does prevent them from issuing a mask mandate for private establishments like businesses.
Cities and counties are not able to issue mask policies that are "more stringent than a policy imposed by the state," according to the new law. Iowa's partial mask requirements instituted in November were lifted in February.
Local government officials from Waterloo, Cedar Falls, Waverly and some Black Hawk County supervisors did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.
Unlike local governments, area school districts in Waterloo and Cedar Falls initially noted Wednesday they would both continue their mask mandates "through the end of the school year."
The new state law prevents local school districts from making students or staff wear masks. The CDC continues to recommend that masks keep being worn in school settings through the end of the academic year. State health officials recently suggested Iowa schools and child care providers end any mask mandates.
Cedar Falls originally noted they were following the guidance of the Black Hawk County Health Department, while Waterloo noted they were "consulting with local public health officials and the district health and safety committee."
Cedar Falls added in a message to parents that they had "currently symptomatic and asymptomatic COVID cases among students," that "many" students hadn't been vaccinated and that "current practices have been effective at preventing major outbreaks" in the district.
Thursday morning, the districts both had to backtrack.
"The district learned early today that, shortly after midnight, Governor Reynolds signed legislation into law that prohibits school districts from requiring masks to be worn at school," Cedar Falls sent in a message to parents. "Starting today, Thursday, May 20, masks will be optional in all school buildings."
Waterloo sent an almost identical message to parents. Both districts noted masks would still be mandated for students riding buses, citing federal U.S. Dept. of Transportation guidelines.
The Hudson school board, noting they were following updated guidance from the Iowa Department of Public Health last Friday, lifted their mask mandate on Wednesday, hours before the governor banned mandates.
In a release, the board noted they still "strongly recommend the continued use of face coverings" for students and school employees.
"The board heard from numerous constituents on both sides of this issue over the last several days and took all of those views into consideration," superintendent Anthony Voss said in a written statement. "We understand this decision will be lauded by some and condemned by others."
County supervisor Schwartz said the governor is "upending and endangering the lives of children, who are not eligible for a vaccine so she can score more points with her Fox News buddies and the reactionary right-wing campaign donors she is beholden to." He said there was "zero science" to support Reynolds' decision.
Health department officials in Black Hawk, Bremer and Buchanan counties did not immediately respond to requests for comment Thursday.