WATERLOO — A new coffee shop proposed in Waterloo won approval Monday night despite complaints about the potential for disruption in the area of Kimball and Ridgeway avenues.

The City Council unanimously approved a request by Levi Architecture to build a new 2,200-square-foot Starbucks located north of 115 E. Ridgeway Ave. in the old Schoitz Memorial Hospital lot.

At a Planning and Zoning meeting March 14 to discuss the proposal, a representative from MercyOne Kimball Family Medicine & Pediatrics spoke about a potential issue with Starbucks’ drive-thru lane, which would butt up against the southern part of the building.

Corey Lorenzen, the lawyer representing the developer, said following that meeting the dispute was resolved, and “MercyOne has no objections.”

But other parking concerns arose at the meeting Monday night.

“Starbucks has been notorious for submitting traffic studies and then it ends up being a cluster mess,” one resident said. “(At the Crossroads location) the drive is short. It spills into the road. I can see this messing around traffic at West High.”

Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson said a traffic study wasn’t conducted, but an analysis was conducted by a traffic engineer.

“We redid the Kimball Avenue corridor a couple years ago and designed it to take on more traffic at that intersection,” he said. “As part of the platting process of the lots, they require interconnectivity in the site … to alleviate and spread out traffic.”

In the same lot there is already a Scooter’s Coffee, and there eventually will be a Kwik Star.

Lorenzen said Starbucks plans to accommodate up to 15 cars in the drive-thru lane.

Concerns also were raised by the public about the number of coffee shops in the area.

“Coffee shops seem to be very busy,” resident David Drier said. “Having three in the same location seems to aggravate the situation on Kimball. This seems a little bit much.”

Along with Scooters and Starbucks on the same lot, Cabin Coffee Co. is located across Kimball Avenue. Kwik Star typically offers coffee to go, as well.

“I’ve had people tell me we don’t need a fourth coffee shop,” Councilmember Dave Boesen said, noting Starbucks knows the location will bring in profit. “People who go to Starbucks are going to go to Starbucks. Scooter’s fans are going to go to Scooter’s.”

Councilmember John Chiles seconded Boesen, saying another coffee shop will make the area thrive.

“More businesses will bring more people,” Chiles said. “New people will come to that area. I think it’ll increase the population of people over there … and then learn what’s around them. It will jumpstart the area.”

Although the request was approved unanimously, some councilmembers said they would like to see development in other parts of the city.

“There are a lot of coffee shops in my ward, but I would hope that we’re looking (elsewhere),” Ward 2 Councilmember Jonathan Grieder said. “There’s no commercial coffee shops north of the river. My ask would be that we look at these in the future.”

Ward 4 Councilmember Belinda Creighton-Smith said her ward “has nothing.”

“I don’t know if we can do something to motivate developers to consider Starbucks or Scooters,” she said. “The disparity and lopsidedness is bothersome to our constituents.”

Mayor Quentin Hart mentioned the city is looking to add a coffee shop in the new Logan Plaza.

“We’ve been very close to having a known coffee shop in the area,” he said. “We weren’t able to do that, but we’re taking all the right steps to make it a reality.

Hart said within two years there will be a coffee shop in the area.

PHOTOS: Mason City girls' soccer vs. Waterloo West 040323 040423-spt-mc-west-soccer-5 040423-spt-mc-west-soccer-6 040423-spt-mc-west-soccer-7 040423-spt-mc-west-west-1 040423-spt-mc-west-west-2 040423-spt-mc-west-soccer-4 040423-spt-mc-west-soccer-2 040423-spt-mc-west-soccer-3 040423-spt-mc-west-soccer-1