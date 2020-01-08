WATERLOO — The city is taking steps to legalize a convenience store which wound up in limbo for its unique appearance.
Members of the Waterloo Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission voted 5-0 Tuesday to recommend approving a site plan for New Star Liquor, Tobacco and Vape Shop on the corner of U.S. Highway 63 and Fletcher Avenue.
The plan, which still requires approval from the City Council, allows the business to keep its vertical metal siding but requires it to plant more trees on the property to “soften” the appearance of the blue and yellow building.
Commission members had voted 3-2 in November to reject the site plan due to the vertical metal siding even though it had already been installed.
The about-face this week acknowledges that while the property owner failed to get zoning approval before renovating the building after a December 2018 fire, the issue wasn’t raised when the city issued a building permit.
Commission member Craig Holdiman supported the new site plan, which included the trees, but still voiced concern the move could set a precedent for future projects in “S-1” zoning districts.
“It could potentially be held over the city’s head if somebody else wants to put a vertically sided building in this zoning district,” he said.
City Planner Aric Schroeder said the difference in the New Star situation is the financial hardship the business faces if it was forced to removed the new siding.
You have free articles remaining.
“There is certainly a uniqueness in this request in that the permit was issued in error by the city of Waterloo, and we are working to try to avoid situations like that in the future,” Schroeder said.
None of New Star’s neighbors showed up this week to oppose the site plan, although at least one resident in November declared the building an eyesore.
Longtime neighbor Cliff Butler attended this week’s zoning hearing to say he “can’t see a darned thing wrong with” the new design.
“Commercial buildings tend to be rather flamboyant sometimes,” Butler said. “This is different. It stands out a bit. I just don’t see a problem with that.
“In my personal opinion it doesn’t really detract from the residences,” he added. “In fact you might even say it adds a little.”
New Star is also facing issues with its signs, which violate the zoning ordinance by using the word “alcohol.” The city Board of Adjustment rejected a variance to keep the exterior signs, but the owners have not changed them to date.
Courier Reporter Tim Jamison's most memorable stories of 2019
It wasn't always the most important news of the day that stood out to me this year. For the most part, these stories were the ones that reminded me that newspapers play an important role in informing and connecting our community.
In the biggest local economic development announcement of the year, Gary and Becky Bertch announced plans in July for a $100 million theme par…
A controversy over whether the city of Waterloo should sell off portions of its parks for new housing development was a great reminder of the …
Waterloo put itself on the vanguard of a national civil rights movement this year when City Council members made it first city in Iowa and one…
What could have been a routine story about the 10-year anniversary of Waterloo's Pat Bowlsby Off-Leash Dog Park became one of my favorite inte…
Waterloo's slow rolling out of automated traffic enforcement cameras over the past two years have made it difficult to get a grasp on how acti…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.