WATERLOO -- A convenience store already in a dispute with the city over its choice of siding material is now facing issues for its signs.
New Star on the corner of U.S. Highway 63 and Fletcher Avenue has lost its bid to become a non-limited alcohol sales use under city zoning regulations and may now have to remove the word "liquor" from its exterior signs.
Members of the Waterloo Board of Adjustment voted unanimously last week to reject a variance, which would have removed restrictions on the amount of alcoholic beverages New Star could sell and also legalized the existing signs.
The business owner said the request was strictly to help advertise the business products and not an attempt to switch from a convenience store to a full-scale liquor store. But city planning staff said they were not in favor of making an exception for New Star even for the sign.
"Our concern is the precedence," said City Planner Aric Schroeder. "It's a limited alcohol sales use. There are lots of limited alcohol sales uses that are also going to want to have signage."
At the heart of the matter is a zoning ordinance City Council members, adopted in 2007 and tightened in 2012, designed to crack down on a perceived saturation of alcohol sales businesses.
Neighborhood groups living in areas with lots of bars and liquor stores applauded the move, saying the concentration of booze sales was bringing criminal activity and driving down their property values.
You have free articles remaining.
New Star is too close to "protected uses," namely residential homes, and too close to another non-limited alcohol use, the Wedge Bar, to operate as an non-limited alcohol sales use without a variance. Unless a business is classified as a non-limited alcohol sales use, it can't use words like "liquor," "alcohol" or "beer" on its signs.
Schroeder said the business was told it could not use the word "liquor" on its building sign when the sign permit was issued but included it anyway. The existing pole sign also illegally includes the word "liquor."
The Board of Adjustment has the final say over variances to zoning regulations.
Meanwhile, New Star is still appealing to the City Council to approve a site plan amendment allowing the business to keep its blue-and-yellow vertical metal siding material.
New Star received a building permit from the city and renovated the exterior after a Dec. 24 fire last year. But significant changes to a building's appearance in an "S-1" zoning district require approval through the City Council.
Members of the city's Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission have recommended denying the site plan, which could force the siding material to be replaced.
But some council members have indicated they may be willing to accept the site plan when it comes before them for approval because they believe the city may have been at fault for not bringing up the zoning rules before issuing the building permit.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.