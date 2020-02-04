New Star building plans win City Council support

WATERLOO — New Star convenience store is on the road to legalizing its controversial makeover.

Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the first reading of a site plan amendment allowing the business to keep its high roof and vertical metal siding.

The site plan, which drew no public opposition at a hearing before the vote, requires support at two future meetings for final approval.

The business at U.S. Highway 63 and Fletcher Avenue has been out of zoning compliance since it installed the blue-and-yellow metal siding after a Christmas Eve fire in 2018.

While major changes in appearance require a site plan amendment, the owner installed the new siding without zoning approval after getting a city building permit. The Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission initially rejected the site plan, which could have forced the siding to come down.

“Obviously there was some dramatic changes made that changed the roof-line and changed the siding material,” said Community Planning and Development Director Noel Anderson. “But working with the property owner, they came back with some landscaping plans and other changes how they were going to lay things out and it was recommended for approval.”