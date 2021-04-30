New staff review would end most zoning and council reviews in new downtown zoning code

“It’s supposed to be an assistance to developers when they come in, so they have a team of people that can help them get through the process and get to a project that meets all the standards,” Howard said.

Several commissioners were surprised the change would remove most projects from their purview.

“It’s a concern that the review of the commission is now replaced by the review of the staff, and the commission has no say in it,” said commissioner Mardy Holst, noting the board of adjustment would “kind of take on the role” of their commission.

“At the same time, I understand the idea of not wanting to have a whole lot of bureaucratic process, and would rather have it be more objective,” he added.

At Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners also briefly discussed parking issues downtown — the code requires half a spot per residential bedroom with another quarter of a spot in shared parking with commercial properties — but agreed to wait and see how it shook out.

“I think the numbers make sense, although it feels under-parked compared to the one-to-one idea” of one spot per bedroom, commissioner Kyle Larson said. “Parking is always gonna be a problem for somebody.”