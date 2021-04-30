New staff review would end most zoning and council reviews in new downtown zoning code

CEDAR FALLS — New downtown zoning changes have survived their first drafts through the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission, without much opposition from either commissioners or property owners.
The changes would parcel a large swath of northern Cedar Falls south of the Cedar River, including downtown Cedar Falls as well as neighborhoods surrounding it, into “character districts,” each with their own rules about building uses, materials and facades.
Consultants Ferrell Madden put together the plan at the City Council’s behest, and an initial Imagine Downtown vision plan was adopted in November 2019.
Their charge was to create more housing options, improve walkability and bikeability, and create a more specific, consistent process for zoning approvals, which consultants and staff noted had previously been patchwork.
The changes will be accompanied by a city staff approval process instead of every project coming through planning and zoning, which consultants said would streamline the approval process for developers.
Community Main Street Director Kim Bear said she welcomed the changes, which she described as “progressive and objective” during a public hearing April 14. The hearing continued at Wednesday’s meeting.
“Some of the pictures of what could be in some of these areas are pretty cool,” Bear said.
She was joined in praising the effort by former zoning commissioner Hillery Oberle.
“I’m, frankly, impressed,” Oberle said, noting she was on hand when the city adopted its comprehensive plan in 2019, which set a goal of updating the zoning code. “This is really a step forward, so I applaud the effort.”
Jim Benda, a real estate broker with Lockard Realty, said his commercial customers looking along First Street routinely can’t find enough space, and wondered if that could be included in the new plan.
“We often hear a desire for commercial development, but the parcels are too small,” he said, noting most were under 30,000 square feet under the current code. “If you want commercial development in there, I think you need to consider it might take more square footage than you’re considering.”
“The regulating plan does allow adjustments to that line,” said Karen Howard, planning and community services manager for the city. “There is some flexibility built into the code.”
Commissioners also hashed out their concerns over the two meetings. A big one was the proposed staff design review committee, which Howard said would adhere closely to the code and design guidelines, and be made up of herself, city building official Jamie Castle and a city planner.
The staff review committee would take a look at projects, largely bypassing the traditional planning and zoning review process. Developers could appeal a decision to the board of adjustment. The zoning commission would still rule on matters like rezoning changes.
“It’s supposed to be an assistance to developers when they come in, so they have a team of people that can help them get through the process and get to a project that meets all the standards,” Howard said.
Several commissioners were surprised the change would remove most projects from their purview.
“It’s a concern that the review of the commission is now replaced by the review of the staff, and the commission has no say in it,” said commissioner Mardy Holst, noting the board of adjustment would “kind of take on the role” of their commission.
“At the same time, I understand the idea of not wanting to have a whole lot of bureaucratic process, and would rather have it be more objective,” he added.
At Wednesday’s meeting, commissioners also briefly discussed parking issues downtown — the code requires half a spot per residential bedroom with another quarter of a spot in shared parking with commercial properties — but agreed to wait and see how it shook out.
“I think the numbers make sense, although it feels under-parked compared to the one-to-one idea” of one spot per bedroom, commissioner Kyle Larson said. “Parking is always gonna be a problem for somebody.”
The final draft of the downtown zoning code changes will be presented at the zoning commission May 12.