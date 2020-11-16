New Senate Democratic leader Wahls critical of Reynolds’ COVID-19 strategy

House and Senate Democrats are working to have a unified message going into the session, which is scheduled to begin Jan. 11. They will focus on ensuring universal access to COVID-19 testing, contact tracing and personal protective equipment.

“It’s completely unacceptable for our front-line medical workers, who have been dealing with this now for almost, what, eight months now, that they wouldn’t have adequate supplies of PPE,” Wahls said.

Working across aisle

He also is willing to work with Republicans on child care issues. The House GOP has a package of bills addressing issues related to child care, including the so-called cliff effect that occurs when a pay raise at work triggers a disproportionate loss of government assistance, and tax credits for parents with children in care and businesses that provide child care.

“The coronavirus pandemic has really underscored the importance of child care and how many folks depend on child care,” he said. As a result of many parents keeping their children home during the pandemic, “we know that a lot of child care providers are hurting (because) they’re seeing their revenues go down.”

Rebuilding the party