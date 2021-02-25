 Skip to main content
New restaurant in downtown Cedar Falls OK'd, will head to council
New restaurant in downtown Cedar Falls OK'd, will head to council

Current area and proposed restaurant at 108 East Fourth Street, Cedar Falls

The existing green space and warehouse at 108 E. Fourth St. in Cedar Falls, top, and the proposed indoor/outdoor restaurant, Stone and Terrace, shown below.

 Amie Rivers

CEDAR FALLS — A new indoor/outdoor restaurant in a former warehouse and green space downtown was preliminarily approved by the city’s zoning board.

Stone and Terrace is planned at 108 E. Fourth St., at the corner of Fourth and Main, according to documents presented at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Plans are to retrofit the existing warehouse space — originally built in 1950 as a mechanic’s garage — and construct a large outdoor patio seating area on the green space, which housed George’s Cafe in 1934. That building was demolished in 2008. The green space is currently used to house Santa’s Workshop during the Christmas season.

But don’t worry about Santa, Brian Wingert with Structure Real Estate, who is working with Stone and Terrace owner Cory Kent, told the commission.

“We’ve been working with Community Main Street, and they have a plan for (Santa),” Wingert said, adding the business group approved of his project. “We’re excited for this corner to be vibrant again.”

Plans for the building will keep the “industrial feel” of the former warehouse, and staff was willing to make exceptions on the building’s proportion, painting the exterior brick facade and window placement because of that, said City Planner Jaydevsinh Atodaria.

Proposed layout of Stone and Terrace restaurant

The proposed layout of Stone and Terrace restaurant, with outdoor patio area to the left and indoor kitchen and dining area to the right. The restaurant, if approved by the Cedar Falls City Council, will be located at 108 East Fourth St. in downtown Cedar Falls.

But while staff asked the commission to do its regular two-meeting review before voting, Wingert — a former commissioner — persuaded the board otherwise.

“If the process allows, we’d really like to get started on this project, maybe yesterday,” he said.

Commissioners agreed to move it forward on a unanimous vote. No date was immediately set for when the proposal will appear before the city council for final approval.

“I love it,” commissioner LeaAnn Saul said. “I’m excited for this project, even though you’re taking Santa’s Workshop away from me.”

“The outdoor space, I think, will be just a phenomenal addition to the downtown district,” agreed commissioner Amanda Lynch.

