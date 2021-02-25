New restaurant in downtown Cedar Falls OK'd, will head to council

CEDAR FALLS — A new indoor/outdoor restaurant in a former warehouse and green space downtown was preliminarily approved by the city’s zoning board.

Stone and Terrace is planned at 108 E. Fourth St., at the corner of Fourth and Main, according to documents presented at Wednesday’s Planning and Zoning Commission meeting.

Plans are to retrofit the existing warehouse space — originally built in 1950 as a mechanic’s garage — and construct a large outdoor patio seating area on the green space, which housed George’s Cafe in 1934. That building was demolished in 2008. The green space is currently used to house Santa’s Workshop during the Christmas season.

But don’t worry about Santa, Brian Wingert with Structure Real Estate, who is working with Stone and Terrace owner Cory Kent, told the commission.

“We’ve been working with Community Main Street, and they have a plan for (Santa),” Wingert said, adding the business group approved of his project. “We’re excited for this corner to be vibrant again.”