CEDAR FALLS — A new restaurant’s building plan on the corner of Iowa Highway 58 and Viking Road was approved Wednesday by the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission. It now moves to the City Council.
A proposed Raising Cane Chicken Fingers restaurant’s 3,300-square-foot building was proposed on the corner of Highway 58 and Viking Road on west end of Viking Plaza Drive on the north side of the road, according to the city documents.
The restaurant is popular in the South.
Aaron Mueller of CGA Consultants represented the project at the meeting.
The commission also approved the redevelopment of the old Hy-Vee building at 6607 University Ave. with its plans going to the City Council.
Architect Dan Levi of Levi Architecture couldn’t say what new businesses would be housed in the redeveloped building beyond retail and restaurant facilities.
JDavis Properties is the owner of the property, which will include three tenant spots for businesses.
The commission also went over possible central business district overlay amendments. The amendments were passed and will be reviewed by the City Council. They are meant to make the zoning code less subjective and clear up Community Main Street’s role, said Iris Lehmann, planner I with Cedar Falls.
The proposed changes would cover store front designs, but not height or parking, Lehmann said, issues city staff may address in the future.
“We’re not changing the intent at all,” Lehmann said.
At the end of the meeting Kristine Stone, attorney with Ahlers Cooney, gave the commission a presentation ex-parte communication and conflicts of interest.
Commission members Brad Leeper, Brian Wingert and Brian Arntson were not present.
Regarding University Ave. Hy-Vee-Great, divided into 3 businesses, another worthless store or restaurant. I want and need my grocery store back. I'm tired of driving 5 miles now to go get food. It's ridiculous, I live right in the middle of town and now have to drive so far to a grocery store!!!! Please someone put a grocery store in the old kmart building!
