New parking restrictions near W-SR High School proposed to curb congestion, safety concerns

WAVERLY — In responses to complaints, new public parking restrictions on streets just north of Waverly-Shell Rock High School and its football field have been proposed by the city and endorsed by the school district’s chief executive.

“We know that there is considerable congestion on the streets in that area when school is in session, so we sympathize with the residents and those who need to navigate the streets in their vehicles,” Waverly-Shell Rock Community Schools’ Superintendent Ed Klamfoth said in an email to The Courier Monday. “We use those streets for our buses, so we are keenly aware of the difficulty in getting around those streets. Therefore, we’re supportive of the changes.”

He noted the district “will let students know of the changes” but “would not be involved in the enforcement of the law.”

Waverly Health Center plans surgical weight loss presentation WAVERLY — Waverly Health Center is planning the event “Is Surgical Weight Loss Right For Me?…

The restrictions, pertaining to Sunset Street, Iowa Street, Third Avenue Southwest and Fourth Avenue Southwest, were sparked by neighborhood safety concerns over congestion, according to a memo from City Administrator James Bronner to the Waverly City Council.

On July 18, the council voted 6-0 in favor of an ordinance, which would institute those changes, on its first of three readings. Councilor Ann Rathe was absent.

The next reading will be Aug. 8. And Bronner said he expects signs would be up before the start of school if the law is adopted by mid-August.

The discussion on pedestrian safety and traffic control isn’t a new one in that part of town.

A 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle and hospitalized for several weeks last summer as she was attempting to cross Fourth Street Southwest at the corner of Seventh Avenue near Memorial Park.

That accident ultimately led to crossing improvements near there last fall, according to Mayor Adam Hoffman.

“If we can focus on the fact that we’re doing this for safety and if we could all think about how we felt a year ago, about now, when we had a horrible tragedy in town because of pedestrian safety issues, I don’t know who can argue with this,” said Councilor Julie Meyers.

Local educators apply STEM knowledge in externship program Taco, a turtle that’s found her home in the Hartman Nature Reserve, was presented to a group of children from Denver and Waverly. She quickly caught their interest and was able to help Bustamante start their lesson on nature, wildlife and conservation.

If the new law passes, police would enforce it, said Bronner. He also suggested later increasing the fine for those who violate it.

“I think we need to increase the parking ticket fines, too, because it will not curb behavior … $10 won’t, but will $25 or $50?” he said.

And there were calls by councilors to ensure the school district is doing its part to communicate with parents and students about the possible future changes.

Right now, there are two-hour parking time limits – between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, from September to May – in the area. That includes both sides of Sunset Street, between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue Southwest; both sides of Iowa Street between Third Avenue and Fourth Avenue Southwest; and the north side of Fourth Avenue Southwest between Eleventh Street and Sixteenth Street Southwest.

The ordinance would enact complete parking bans on certain sides of those area streets during that nine-month span:

On the east side of Sunset Street between Second Avenue Southwest and Fourth Avenue Southwest.

On the west side of Iowa Street between Second Avenue Southwest and Fourth Avenue Southwest.

On the north side of Third Avenue Southwest between Sunset Street and Iowa Street.

Additionally, both sides of Fourth Avenue Southwest would be restricted to parking for no more than two hours from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Monday through Friday, from September through May.

According to the city memo from Bronner, the neighbors allege that high school students and visitors have been violating the current ordinance.

“The streets are unsafe,” the memo states that they argue, given the large numbers of vehicles parked on both sides of the three streets, causing congestion that’s “compounded” by buses using the streets to exit the area.

They contend, the memo states, that the current environment is dangerous to drivers, pedestrians and residents.

Complaints also have been about students who “sometimes” block or hinder the residents from entering or exiting their driveways, the memo states

Because the amount of traffic and vehicles parked during evening school activities is “sometimes” greater than during school day activities and cause safety concerns, Bronner said “the new provision is enforceable 24 hours per day during the applicable months.”