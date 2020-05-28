New owner to upgrade Mount Village Apartments

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

WATERLOO — A landmark senior living community will be remodeled after being purchased by a nonprofit housing developer.

The 80-unit Mount Village Apartments was sold last week to Indelible Housing Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based housing preservation firm.

Dick Knapp, who founded Indelible Housing, is assuring existing tenants they will not be displaced during the renovation process in 2021 and will continue paying their current rent, which is based on 30 percent of their income under Section 8 guidelines.

“It shows nicely, but it’s long in the tooth,” Knapp said.

The upgrade will include new cabinets, counter tops, appliances, flooring, lighting, landscaping, and a clubhouse with a senior activity center, he added.

“We’ve done this before as an ‘in-occupancy’ rehab, meaning residents can continue to live in their units with just a few days of hanging out in a daytime hospitality suite while the kitchen work is done during the day, a two- to three-day process,” Knapp said. “So the residents return to their home after 5 p.m.”