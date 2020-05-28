New owner to upgrade Mount Village Apartments

WATERLOO — A landmark senior living community will be remodeled after being purchased by a nonprofit housing developer.
The 80-unit Mount Village Apartments was sold last week to Indelible Housing Inc., a Washington, D.C.-based housing preservation firm.
Dick Knapp, who founded Indelible Housing, is assuring existing tenants they will not be displaced during the renovation process in 2021 and will continue paying their current rent, which is based on 30 percent of their income under Section 8 guidelines.
“It shows nicely, but it’s long in the tooth,” Knapp said.
The upgrade will include new cabinets, counter tops, appliances, flooring, lighting, landscaping, and a clubhouse with a senior activity center, he added.
“We’ve done this before as an ‘in-occupancy’ rehab, meaning residents can continue to live in their units with just a few days of hanging out in a daytime hospitality suite while the kitchen work is done during the day, a two- to three-day process,” Knapp said. “So the residents return to their home after 5 p.m.”
The original 50-unit Mount Village was constructed in 1982 by Mount Carmel Elderly and Handicapped Housing Association with a $1.6 million loan from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The nonprofit was affiliated with Mount Carmel Baptist Church, and reports at the time indicated it was the only project-based Section 8 development at the time built by a predominantly African-American church.
Mount Village expanded in 1992 with 30 additional units, all built in single-story buildings on the campus between West Louise and Dale streets, southwest of UnityPoint Health-Allen Hospital.
Mount Carmel sold the facility in 2005 to a Fort Wayne, Ind., company, which sold it Friday for $2.8 million to Indelible Housing.
Knapp is an experienced Washington, D.C.-area developer of both affordable and market rate multi-family apartment communities and founded Indelible Housing to tackle the nonprofit portion of his developments.
He is a 1976 graduate of Grinnell College in Iowa and also has been renovating Grinnell’s historic central square with new restaurants, a college bookstore, office space, loft apartments and craft shops.
The overall $3.23 million Mount Village Apartment project, which includes acquisition and renovation costs, was financed with a $2.23 million loan from the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp., or Freddie Mac, and $1 million in equity from the developer.
Indelible Housing has hired Young Management of Kansas City to manage Mount Village. The 50-year-old family firm has experience in Iowa and the Midwest overseeing Section 8 housing.
Meanwhile, Knapp said he agreed with HUD to extend the Section 8 rent guarantees well into the future as part of the acquisition. The units are reserved for low-income elderly tenants who pay 30 percent of their income as rent.
The Courier’s most-read local business stories last year:
The Courier's Most-Read Local Business Stories from 2019
Here are the most-read stories about local business openings, closings and happenings in The Courier in 2019, as measured in users to wcfcourier.com.
The proposed Lost Island Theme Park would include roller coasters and other thrill rides on nearly 200 acres near the Isle Casino Hotel Waterloo.
CEDAR FALLS – A longtime Cedar Valley nightclub mogul has surrendered his remaining businesses in the face of overwhelming debt.
Deere & Co. rolls out voluntary buyout program. What does that mean for the company and its workers?
Moline-based Deere & Co. rolled out a volunteer employee buyout program Wednesday morning.
CEDAR FALLS — It began in December 2017 with a song.
WATERLOO – Darin Beck, CEO of Barmuda Cos., announced today Beck’s Taproom Grill at Crossroads Center has been closed by the landlord after la…
CEDAR FALLS -- The forceast calls for Blizzards returning to Cedar Falls in the not-too-distant future.
If you have a legally-purchased CBD oil in your pocket and you didn't get it from a dispensary, that's the same under Iowa law as carrying a bag of marijuana. So why are Black Hawk County stores still allowed to sell it?
The breakfast-all-day, lunch and beverage Farm Shed eatery and market pantry features locally sourced and organic products on Cedar Falls Parkade.
University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics helicopters will now be on standby at the Waterloo Airport for patients needing transport from local hospitals to the Iowa City hospital.
Stanley Black & Decker announces it is closing its Waterloo satellite office.
A Waterloo native, Hart is now the plant manager at the complex in his hometown after years of working in the business.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.