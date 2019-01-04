Try 1 month for 99¢
WATERLOO — Newly elected state Rep. Dave Williams will hold three listening posts prior to this year’s legislative session.

Williams will hold his first meeting with constituents on Monday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. with Rep. Bob Kressig and Sen. Jeff Danielson at the Cedar Falls Public Library.

“It is to take another round at listening, to see if I’m still hearing what I heard while knocking on doors,” Williams said. “I’m not looking to steer the conversation. I want to hear from the Cedar Valley.”

The other two events will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Hudson Public Library and from 9 to 11 a.m. Jan. 12 at the Hy-Vee breakfast room, 2834 Ansborough Ave.

Iowa’s legislative session will begin Jan. 14.

Williams recently took over House District 60’s seat in November after defeating former Rep. Walt Rogers.

