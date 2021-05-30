New law lets landlords deny Section 8 vouchers

Rachel Killburg, assistant to Iowa City Manager Geoff Fruin, said last month that if SF 252 became law the city would have little recourse beyond educating landlords on the benefits of the federal program. Marion Civil Rights Commission member Bret Nilles has called the measure “a mean-spirited attack on low-income, people with disabilities, veterans and minorities.”

Also Friday, Reynolds signed House File 775, a measure criminalizing specific types of trespass at agricultural facilities that critics call attempts to bar animal activists and others from secretly documenting operations at large animal feeding facilities they oppose.

The bill — which began as a regulation on police obtaining search warrants from video on private property — was revamped to create an offense of “unauthorized sampling,” which would apply to anyone knowingly entering private property without consent to obtain samples of substances from agricultural animals or any soil, air, or water from farms. Also, placing a camera or other electronic surveillance device on someone else’s property will become a crime. Penalties range from an aggravated misdemeanor carrying a two-year sentence and fines topping $8,500 to a Class D felony for subsequent offenses that would carry a five-year prison term and a fine of up to $10,245.