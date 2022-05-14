New landmarks unveiled, old tales shared in memory of Waverly’s 'Green Bridge'

WAVERLY – When Waverly’s Third Street Southeast “Green Bridge” was initially built for pedestrian use in 1911, it didn’t have hand rails.

People chuckled when they learned that fact during a Saturday morning unveiling of a unique public art display and descriptive signage in the South Riverside Park to memorialize the distinctive truss bridge that spanned the Cedar River for more than a century.

That wouldn’t be acceptable by today’s standards. The crowd burst out laughting when they heard what happened next in the early days of the bridge.

Two little girls, Aldora Babcock and Viola Luhring, ventured out onto it.

“That didn’t stop two young girls from challenging the bridge, and of course, they plunged into the water, and were carried downstream until they were rescued,” said Waverly Historic Preservation Commissioner Don Meyer.

Mayor Adam Hoffman cut the ceremonial ribbon for new permanent monuments geared toward sparking memories and tales about the historic structure that was removed at the end of last year.

He was joined by commissioners and the pubic in revealing and celebrating them near the playground.

The occasion gave Meyer the chance to point out similarities between the present and when the abutments and piers were constructed in 1916.

Flooding is nothing new to those who live near the river, and workers at that time also ran into high water challenges.

“But this is the statement that caught me,” Meyer said. “In July, they worked at night and in the early morning because of excessive heat. Does that remind you of about a week ago? We think to ourselves: ‘How can we have all this hot weather? We’ve never had this before.’ That’s what many of us say. Well, it’s been around here before.”

In addition, Meyer pointed to another challenge workers faced in 1916 and 1917 that people in 2022 are facing — supply issues. Steel shortages plagued projects because of the government using tons of the metal for World War I.

“It’s the same thing as we’re seeing today, happening over 100 years ago,” he said.

The day was geared toward celebrating and remembering the bridge, which Meyer says is a continuation of Waverly’s efforts to install public art and dedicate time to historical preservation efforts.

“We have a wonderful group of commissioners who are dedicated to making sure our community values and remembers our history, heritage and architectural treasures we have in town,” Meyer said.

The interactive display, titled “Visionary Sightseeing Binoculars,” gave viewers a chance to see stereoscopic 3D images. Two were contemporary photos — one close-up and one from a drone’s distance — and two others were historical. All of them can be viewed in the direction of where the bridge once stood over the river.

People took the opportunity to be the among the first to turn the crank and rotate between the photos. But the first to look were Waverly residents E.J. Westen, 7, along with Travis Toliver and Catherine Orth, who were lucky to be selected in a random drawing.

The artist, Rebecca Hackemann, a Kansas State University associate professor of art and photography who created the binoculars, also was on hand and gave some background on the project.

She said Waverly is now one of only two areas with that type of permanent art display, the other providing photos of the Springfield Art Museum in Missouri. There are others though that are temporary displays.

“You literally see into the past from the exact same point of view,” Hackemann said. “Since then, this project has been adapted to different places and I’ve installed it both in large cities, but also in smaller towns. … It’s an evolving project that adapts to wherever it’s installed.”

As for the signs, one shares information about the bridge and its history, as well as additional photographs. The other has more details about the art display, the artist and project donors.

The third of three “prongs” memorializing the bridge is a large bronze plaque, which is in the works. It will be constructed by next year with the help of Waverly-Shell Rock’s Go-Hawk Manufacturing high school team. It will be at Brookwood Park, erected on top of a base of materials salvaged from the bridge.

Fundraising for the initiative is ongoing. Upwards of $8,000 has been raised toward a $10,000 goal.

