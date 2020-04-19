New Iowa coronavirus cases surge by 389

DES MOINES -- Another 389 Iowans have tested positive for COVID-19, a spike more than twice as large as the highest one-day tally previously announced.
The total announced Sunday comes after the state sent hundreds of test kits to meatpacking plants in Black Hawk, Louisa and Tama counties after officials reported outbreaks there.
“A significant portion of the new positives are from surveillance testing of meat processing employees,” a spokesman for Gov. Kim Reynolds said Sunday.
The state reported also that one more person as died as a result of the novel coronavirus — a Muscatine County resident between the age of 61 and 80. The death brings the state’s total to 75. The number of deaths reported had surged Saturday when 10 — an all-time daily high — were reported.
The number of known COVID-19 cases in Iowa now stands at 2,902. The previous daily high tally was 191 new cases announced Friday.
Also, late Saturday, in response to the growing outbreak of coronavirus in Black Hawk County, three Waterloo lawmakers filed an OSHA complaint against the Tyson Fresh Meats plant in Waterloo.
“Given the huge spike in positive cases in Black Hawk County over the last week, the accounts we’ve heard from employees at Tyson can no longer be ignored. We need immediate action from Governor Reynolds and Tyson to stop the outbreak in our community, protect workers, and save lives,” said State Rep. Ras Smith, D-Waterloo, who filed the complaint. “The longer they wait, the worse the destruction in our community will be.”
The complaint filed by Smith, Rep. Timi Brown-Powers, D-Waterloo, and Sen. Bill Dotzler, D-Waterloo, alleges multiple violations of the federal Occupational Safety & Health Administration standards. After Tyson was notified of a positive case of an employee by Black Hawk County health officials, the complaint alleges:
--- Tyson Fresh Meats failed to protect its employees from exposure to recognized COVID-19 hazard in the workplace
--- Tyson did not act on useful CDC mitigation methods deemed effective when utilized by various other industries
From April 9 to April 18, the number of COVID-19 cases in Black Hawk County rose from 20 to 192, a 900% increase. On Friday, local officials in Waterloo joined together to call on Reynolds and Tyson to stem the growing outbreak of COVID-19 by temporarily closing the plant, cleaning it to protect employees, and then reopening as quickly as possible.
The plant has remained open.
This story will be updated
