New interchange between Waverly, Janesville expected to be under construction next year

The Iowa Department of Transportation will construct a new interchange at the intersection of U.S. Highway 218 and 260th Street between Janesville and Waverly.
The off ramps will lead to a new roundabout on the west side of the highway, and another on the east side as part of the reconstruction.
Construction is expected to get underway next fall, with the estimated $43 million project set to be put out to bid in July.
Lanes are expected to remain open throughout construction, with completion slated for 2025.
Pete Hjelmstad, DOT field services coordinator, said the reason for the reconstruction is to accommodate the increase in traffic from about 13,000 vehicles 25 years ago, to 20,500 vehicles per day and make it safer overall.
He said the makeup of the interchange will be similar to the one further south on the stretch of highway where Iowa Highway 58 has exits leading to University Avenue in Cedar Falls.
The Maple Street, Edgebrook Drive, Cedar Drive, Island View Drive, Eagle Avenue and 250th Street at-grade accesses to U.S. Highway 218 will be permanently closed, and new frontage roadway will be constructed as part of the project to connect areas along the corridor to the new 260th Street interchange.
