WATERLOO — Current tenants at the Waterloo Regional Airport are raising concerns about congestion if a new private hangar is built.
A-Line ALO, a company headed by A-Line TDS president Ben Stroh, is seeking site plan approval and a long-term lease to construct a 12,800-square-foot hangar southwest of the airport terminal.
But representatives of two neighboring hangars are worried the location could create issues maneuvering their aircraft to the taxiways and back.
Waterloo City Council members approved the first reading of a site plan for the new hangar but made the decision contingent upon an analysis showing there was enough room between the A-Line hanger and a Kingfisher Aviation hangar to the west.
Alex Bower, an engineer representing A-Line ALO, said models show the 163 feet between the hangars was sufficient for the size of the four planes involved.
“I think the real key in any of these situations is that you act as a friendly neighbor,” Bower said.
But Bob Petersen, owner of Kingfisher Aviation and co-owner of Livingston Aviation, said there were still concerns about moving the aircraft around, parking areas for fueling trucks and other issues.
“It’s the operational issues that we need to clear up both for us and for them,” Petersen said. “It’s a fairly congested ramp as it is.”
The Waterloo Airport Board voted unanimously Tuesday to direct Airport Director Keith Kaspari to work with all of the parties involved to ensure they were satisfied with the plan before forwarding the lease agreement to the City Council for approval.
Airport Board Chairman Hugh Field said, “Obviously Ben’s new facility would be a benefit to the community and to the airport.
“But (Kingfisher) is already there and an asset,” he added. “We don’t want to do anything that screws that up.”
