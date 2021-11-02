New downtown zoning code adopted in Cedar Falls after months of contentious debate

CEDAR FALLS – There was a recognition among city officials that more needed to be done to guide new development within the downtown and surrounding neighborhoods to meet the current and future needs of the community.

After completing an “extensive” visioning effort in 2019, the “zoning tools” were designed to implement the vision, but it wasn’t until Monday night that they were officially adopted into law via two ordinances on third reading in separate 4-3 votes by City Council.

The new rules will replace zoning language that has been in place since the 1970s. The new code will take effect once it is published in the newspaper, which, according to City Clerk Jacque Danielsen, will be in about a week.

One goal of the new code is to provide developers with clear-cut requirements for the scale and character of future buildings, so it is an easier, more streamlined process to get a project completed. But in many cases, which has been a point of contention, the planning and zoning process, guided by residents, will be replaced with a review conducted by city staff.

Once in effect, the traditional land use classification will be replaced with a form-based system “to control the scale and design of new buildings and specifically addresses how new development relates to the streets and sidewalks to help ensure that new development fits into the context of the surrounding development.”

“The placement of the buildings and the parking on the lot is not left to chance, but is regulated to ensure that building facades designed to support pedestrian activity in front on the public sidewalks with parking and mechanical equipment located to the rear,” a city analysis states.

Many public meetings were held to discuss the changes, but significant opposition to portions of the proposed code came to light this fall. A number of downtown property and business owners, representing more than 70 mailing addresses, wrote letters of protest to the city, and about a half-dozen representatives showed up at meetings on occasion to voice their displeasure.

In addition, multiple discussions focused on parking — public and private — ensued despite the ordinance only directly pertaining to the private realm. One result was the council consenting to investigate a public parking ramp at a goal-setting session in December.

The divide between councilors on different sides of the issue became clear, with parking being an issue some thought had been discussed many times and likely wouldn’t be solved after a few meetings.

Last meeting, Councilors Daryl Kruse and Susan deBuhr pitched four changes to the proposed code that reflected a “compromise” put forth by attorney Eashaan Vajpeyi, who has represented Ben Stroh and Stroh’s business Skyview LLC, which owns a property on Main Street.

But Kruse and deBuhr were only able to attract the support of Councilor Dave Sires, who was against the zoning overhaul from the start, and the motions failed. At least one councilor, Kelly Dunn, acknowledged her belief in an interview after the meeting that there was no compromise or real proposal to consider.

The motions pitched changes to four aspects, with three being controversial — reduced residential parking requirements, “forced” shared parking and the significantly changed role of the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission.

Vajpeyi, in the opening paragraph of his letter to council, requested councilors either eliminate the shared parking requirements or “slightly adjust” the parking spot ratios for future multi-use or multi-unit buildings.

Mayor Rob Green supports the new law, and Skyview LLC will not be appealing the council’s majority vote. Stroh wrote in a text message: “We hope the election flips the council and the new council decides to listen to the people.”

Councilors have referenced a previous consensus during these latest discussions that the new code would be evaluated in a year, and adjustments — likely to parking — could be considered.

After many appearances at meetings, Vajpeyi made one final pitch Monday to try and change the minds of the councilors who favored overhauling downtown zoning. He argued officials should view this time as a “second chance” to correctly message and educate the public about substantial city changes — and “pump the brakes on something that is not going to be life or death to anybody if it happens now, next month, or the next month.”

The first failure, he said, was in the communication of the controversial public safety officer model, one of the leading issues in the Tuesday election.

But that “failed messaging” angle did not change the outcome of the final vote or result in consensus on a substantial amendment that would delay its adoption and return the issue to the Planning and Zoning Commission for further deliberation.

Councilor Simon Harding at one point was a swing vote and undecided on the proposed law while Dunn, Councilor Frank Darrah and Councilor Mark Miller noted multiple times they were ready to move forward after the community put in many hours helping to formulate the new policies.

“I did a ton of research, I did a ton of reading, I did a ton of studying with people who are experts in parking, and I have to trust someone,” Harding said Monday. “I understand people are opposed to it and scared, and I respect that. But I don’t know the answer, and a lot of other people don’t know it either. They’re scared that it (the code) may create problems, but we’ve been handed the solution by parking experts that say this is a good way to go.”

“The difference in this issue and the PSO issue for me, breaking open that wound, is that when the PSO thing was an issue, we had the experts saying there was a problem,” Harding added. “And this issue we have a handful of people that have a legitimate issue that I do respect … but making a decision comes down to making a decision with their thoughts in mind, the people for it in mind, the future of Cedar Falls in mind.”

Under the assumption early in Monday’s meeting that the new code would be adopted and an expectation that it would lead to a “free-for-all” with the “ambiguous” shared parking requirements, Vajpeyi made a final request:

“If this is going to pass tonight, I think the city needs to step up and the city needs to provide huge resources in terms of enforcement of parking, in terms of messaging to the public, telling them: No, it is not just a free for all, and you got to stay out of these lots, and it’s not (all) shared parking,” Vajpeyi said.

