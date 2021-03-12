New Dollar General to seek Waterloo City Council approval Monday

WATERLOO — A proposed Dollar General location in Waterloo will seek approval Monday from City Council members.

The spot, northeast of 2600 E. Shaulis Road, consists of 3.5 acres of land near local attractions. The nearly 11,000-square-foot store would be half a mile from the city's water park and casino attractions, and it would be near the planned theme park under construction. To the east sits a residential area.

The project got unanimous recommendation for approval from the Waterloo planning commission at the Feb. 9 meeting. The City Council will be asked to rezone the area from an agriculture district to a commercial district to allow for construction.

The Shaulis Road Trail is to the west of the proposed site. The trail would get extended eastward to the Dollar General store, according to city documents. The construction — slated to begin in the next few months — will be paid for with grant money. The store may be required to install a pedestrian crossing.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}