New Dollar General to seek Waterloo City Council approval Monday

WATERLOO — A proposed Dollar General location in Waterloo will seek approval Monday from City Council members.
The spot, northeast of 2600 E. Shaulis Road, consists of 3.5 acres of land near local attractions. The nearly 11,000-square-foot store would be half a mile from the city's water park and casino attractions, and it would be near the planned theme park under construction. To the east sits a residential area.
The project got unanimous recommendation for approval from the Waterloo planning commission at the Feb. 9 meeting. The City Council will be asked to rezone the area from an agriculture district to a commercial district to allow for construction.
The Shaulis Road Trail is to the west of the proposed site. The trail would get extended eastward to the Dollar General store, according to city documents. The construction — slated to begin in the next few months — will be paid for with grant money. The store may be required to install a pedestrian crossing.
Three sides of the Dollar General will be lined with a shrub and tree buffer, city documents show. The building's design will be compatible with nearby facilities, according to documents. This includes having brown and gray masonry-sandstone walls, a metal-galvalume roof and glass windows on the building's west and south sides.
The project would meet parking lot requirements, according to city planning staff. The store would have 35 parking spots with two for handicap parking.
The city said it has no major concerns about traffic effects. A left turn lane for eastbound Shaulis Road will be implemented for the Dollar General as part of the road's reconstruction project.
Residents can contact the Waterloo clerk's office or register online to attend or speak at Monday's City Council meeting.