New day care, senior activity center planned near North Crossing in Waterloo

WATERLOO — A new day care and senior activity center are one step closer to being built on the city’s north side.
The two centers would be built on 32 acres of city land at 501 Lakeside St., east of East Fourth Street and two blocks north of East Donald Street, within the North Crossing area, according to documents presented at Tuesday’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission.
The day care facility is proposed for the southern portion of the lot, while the senior activity center would be built on the northern portion. Additional area would be available for future development.
The area would need to be rezoned from A-1 and R-2 to R-4, which would allow for the centers to be built, if approved by City Council.
In conjunction with the request was a plan for sidewalks to be installed on both sides of East Fourth Street as well as an internal connection to the existing North Crossing development to the west.
North Crossing will develop the area in conjunction with the city, according to Noel Anderson, community planning and development director.
“What we have in this area is interest with several parties looking to do development,” said Alex Bower, project coordinator with Robinson Engineering of Independence, the consulting firm working on North Crossing.
He said the two facilities were needed in the area.
“We were looking for a place to provide day care opportunities for families in the area, the senior activity center which would pair with the hospital nearby, and then some other opportunities for housing,” Bower said.
Neighbors on nearby Lakeside, Homer and Niles streets, some of whom mentioned water and drainage issues, asked about the project’s storm water retention. Bower said a lot of the North Crossing area would drain into a regional detention pond north of Homer and Niles streets.
“The good news is that area is already lower than surrounding houses,” Bower said.
Helen Seenster, who lives on Homer Street, asked when construction might begin. Anderson said it was scheduled for this fall or winter.
“I think this is an excellent development for our side of Waterloo,” Seenster said. “It’s a good opportunity to develop that land out there.”