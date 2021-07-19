New day care, senior activity center planned near North Crossing in Waterloo

WATERLOO — A new day care and senior activity center are one step closer to being built on the city’s north side.

The two centers would be built on 32 acres of city land at 501 Lakeside St., east of East Fourth Street and two blocks north of East Donald Street, within the North Crossing area, according to documents presented at Tuesday’s Planning, Programming and Zoning Commission.

The day care facility is proposed for the southern portion of the lot, while the senior activity center would be built on the northern portion. Additional area would be available for future development.

The area would need to be rezoned from A-1 and R-2 to R-4, which would allow for the centers to be built, if approved by City Council.

In conjunction with the request was a plan for sidewalks to be installed on both sides of East Fourth Street as well as an internal connection to the existing North Crossing development to the west.

North Crossing will develop the area in conjunction with the city, according to Noel Anderson, community planning and development director.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}