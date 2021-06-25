New commercial development proposed at Thunder Ridge, despite concerns

Weintraut also said staff was denying the request because the developer wasn’t proposing to add sidewalks to the south side of First Street and wouldn’t commit to extending Lake Ridge Drive in the first phase.

Wendell Lupkes of VJ Engineering, which is helping ME Associates with the details, said ME is open to considering adding the sidewalk, though he countered it would likely be “unnecessary” given the businesses would probably face White Tail Drive.

Adding the portion of Lake Ridge Drive early would be expensive, and it wouldn’t fully connect since ME doesn’t own all the property between the connections.

“There’s no need to take a profitable, saleable lot and try and coerce a connection that’s going to be 325 feet short of getting to Crescent Drive anyway,” Lupkes said.

Zoning commissioners mostly agreed ME Associates should put in the First Street sidewalk, but disagreed on whether the road connection was imperative.

“He’s not wrong in terms of connecting to nothing,” commission chair Brad Leeper said. “But if we don’t do it here, we’re never going to connect to anything. ... We’re building for the future.”