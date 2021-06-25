New commercial development proposed at Thunder Ridge, despite concerns

CEDAR FALLS — The Thunder Ridge Court area could be the next new retail district in Cedar Falls, though developers and the city don’t quite see eye-to-eye on the details yet.
The property and area around it, more than 27 acres along West First Street east of Magnolia Drive, is zoned in three ways — agricultural, commercial and shopping center. City Planner Thom Weintraut said it could be zoned PC-2, or planned commercial district.
It’s a relatively new designation, Weintraut said, “intended to promote and facilitate imaginative and comprehensively planned commercial developments” that “harmoniously” complement residences and businesses surrounding it.
That zoning designation would allow for a wide variety of retail businesses, from offices to restaurants to gas stations. The idea was presented at Wednesday’s planning and zoning meeting.
ME Associates, which bought Thunder Ridge in 2018, plans a strip-mall type development for one parcel, while another could house a gas station/convenience store as well as a full-service restaurant. No firm plans are set at this point, and several parcels could be sold to other developers.
The gas station concept was worrisome to Weintraut.
“Staff feels that this is a little intensive for an area adjacent to what’s proposed to be residential,” he said.
Weintraut also said staff was denying the request because the developer wasn’t proposing to add sidewalks to the south side of First Street and wouldn’t commit to extending Lake Ridge Drive in the first phase.
Wendell Lupkes of VJ Engineering, which is helping ME Associates with the details, said ME is open to considering adding the sidewalk, though he countered it would likely be “unnecessary” given the businesses would probably face White Tail Drive.
Adding the portion of Lake Ridge Drive early would be expensive, and it wouldn’t fully connect since ME doesn’t own all the property between the connections.
“There’s no need to take a profitable, saleable lot and try and coerce a connection that’s going to be 325 feet short of getting to Crescent Drive anyway,” Lupkes said.
Zoning commissioners mostly agreed ME Associates should put in the First Street sidewalk, but disagreed on whether the road connection was imperative.
“He’s not wrong in terms of connecting to nothing,” commission chair Brad Leeper said. “But if we don’t do it here, we’re never going to connect to anything. ... We’re building for the future.”
“Handcuffing that lot for connection of a road seems like a little bit of an overreach,” argued commissioner Kyle Larson. “Let it happen naturally.”
Lupkes said he thought ME Associates and the city were “pretty close” to an agreement. The commission is slated to vote on the project at an upcoming meeting.
“We tend to get caught in the details here, but it’s exciting to see some development being considered here — and this is the first step,” said Leeper.