People gather for the ribbon cutting June 24 at the new Cedar Falls Public Safety building in Cedar Falls.

 BRANDON POLLOCK, COURIER STAFF PHOTOGRAPHER

CEDAR FALLS – The new Cedar Falls Public Safety building, located at 4600 South Main St., officially opens today.

The new building was funded by a capital improvement savings account and will house both police and fire operations. The building will operate 24 hours a day and the public can contact 273-8612 for both fire and police non-emergencies. In the event of emergency, the public should always call 911.

The fire station located at 1718 Main St. will also remain open and staffed.

“The new building provides safety features for our team that we did not have before such as an exhaust system in the apparatus bay,” Fire Chief John Bostwick said. “It allows for more room for our fire division and better living quarters as well.”

The building also features improved office space, training room, and better equipment access for the public safety team. The location of the building will also help improve response time for the department.

“Together, with fire and police under one roof, we can increase the efficiency of the department and safety in our community,” said Police Chief Jeff Olson.

