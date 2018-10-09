CEDAR FALLS — The newest Cedar Falls neighborhood association held a discussion with public safety officers Monday.
The South Main and Greenhill Corridor Neighborhood Association has been meeting since May and adopted bylaws in September.
Fire Chief John Bostwick and Assistant Police Chief Craig Berte were at the meeting and took questions about PSOs, speeding and the new public safety building.
“The PSO program is controversial in our town right now,” Berte said. “There are lot of mistruths out there, and there’s a lot of misunderstanding about it.”
The PSO program has been around for three years. Five full-time firefighters have left in the last month, two citing safety concerns. Three have gone to the Urbandale Fire Department, which has both career and part-time firefighters, Berte said.
“What we’re doing is reducing the amount of career firemen, increasing the amount of police officers, but the police officers have to be cross-trained and also have firefighting skills,” Berte said. “We’re always going to have a core group of career firefighters.”
Only 10 Cedar Falls police officers aren’t cross-trained. Only three firefighters of the 22 on staff have chosen to cross-train, including Bostwick.
Darren Yoder, a rural Cedar Falls resident who spoke at last Monday’s City Council meeting, also spoke Monday night. Yoder lost his home in a Feb. 5 fire on Beaver Ridge Trail.
“I don’t want a huge fire department, I want something that’s sufficient,” Yoder said. He advocated hiring more firefighters.
Berte and Yoder talked about the fire during the meeting. Yoder asked the city to make a video from the fire public.
Monday wasn’t the first meeting of the group, one of the first new neighborhood associations in years.
The group wants to provide a sense of community and open a line of communication with the city, said Penny Popp, president of the association.
Last year Popp and others in the group were involved with a lot of municipal issues.
“We kind of got together after the conclusions of some these projects and decided that we needed to have an official voice in the city, because we weren’t recognized as an official group within the city,” Popp said. “We’re dealing with neighborhood concerns that people were afraid to approach their council about or the city about directly. We’re coming together as one voice and saying ‘you can help.’”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.