CEDAR FALLS — What’s not always obvious is all the different types of work involved in keeping a town up and running.

The city of Cedar Falls is hosting its first-ever career fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. April 15 at the Public Works Complex, 2200 Technology Pkwy., to help educate the community about the various jobs available, particularly over the summer, and what’s involved in hiring hundreds of part-time and full-time seasonal employees.

“A great thing about this career fair is it informs people about all the different job opportunities in the city that I think people don’t always know about,” said Amanda Huisman, communications specialist. “They might think typical city work is your roads or your trash removal and all that stuff, but there’s a lot of different opportunities.”

Additionally, the city hopes to attract as many applicants as possible to recreation roles to avoid being shorthanded at The Falls Aquatic Center come the end of the summer season.

Last year, the city was forced to close the facility down a week early because of a staff shortage, particularly lifeguards. Many are students who forgo working deep into the summer to return to school or play a sport.

“When you have problems, like a lifeguard shortage, we start exploring what other towns are doing to combat that problem,” said Mike Soppe, recreation and community programs manager. “We saw some other job fairs going on, and we’re like well we should have one.”

Swimming lessons at indoor pools are another city offering that might be impacted because of a lack of staff. Public works is another possibility.

“If they’re college kids and they go back to school, the grass still needs to be cut in October, and we get a little short-handed,” he said. “We like hiring college students, but we like a good mix of maybe some retirees and college kids in that area.”

Available positions include lifeguards, sports coaches, camp counselors, umpires, ballfield maintenance workers, swimming instructors, fitness instructors, personal trainers, and front desk staff.

Public works and maintenance workers are also needed, which may involve taking care of bio cells, painting park shelters, hauling tree branches, or assisting with construction, to name a few of the responsibilities.

Many of the summer jobs involve working in the great outdoors.

“It’s Iowa. You only get to go outside for so many months out of the year, so if you’re going to be working, why not work outside in the summer?” said Huisman. “You get to enjoy the sunshine. And you get to meet friends. It’s a really great opportunity for students.”

The city is also looking for youth instructors at the Hearst Center for the Arts.

“You help with the workshops and programs there, and that’s a really wonderful opportunity to get out there and work with the community with really fun projects,” said Huisman.

Part-time employees work 29 hours per week all year long. Seasonal positions are 40 hours per week for up to six months.

The city will have information about other available full-time positions like wastewater operator and traffic technician, as well as public safety officer.

Law enforcement has faced its own challenges with recruitment. Even if the public safety department is not hiring at the moment, Huisman encourages anyone interested to come out and learn about the hiring process and what’s needed to work in the field.

Hot dogs, chips and water will be offered at the free event open to everyone and anyone. Parks staff will be on hand to give out free baby trees, as well.

Human resources staff will be on hand too to explain the processes that might be involved, like civil service testing and background checks that sometimes come with being a public employee and may not be part of the process when applying to work for a private company.

“Don’t be scared to come out just to learn,” said Soppe. “If you have an interest, we can direct you to where we think you’d be a good fit.”

