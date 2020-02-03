New caucus reporting could mean multiple ‘winners’

The Associated Press, for example, has said it will call a winner based on state delegate equivalents, but will report all sets of results.

“The campaigns are going to emphasize whatever’s best for them,” Peterson said. “To a certain extent the media has to sort out which (results) they want to run with.”

Christopher Larimer, a political science professor at the University of Northern Iowa, said the possibility of competing caucus results could “potentially muddy the message coming out of Iowa, depending on what that looks like.”

The new reporting method at the very least will provide a glimpse into the level of support earned by candidates at the bottom of the spectrum.

In most precincts, a Democratic candidate must earn the support of at least 15% of participants to remain “viable.” Candidates who do not reach that threshold receive no delegate equivalents.

So previously, whether a candidate had 1% support or 14%, at the end of the night all the public knew was that he or she received zero delegate equivalents. Under the new system, the state party will reveal how much initial support went to each candidate — even those weren’t viable.

“As a researcher, I’m very interested in the preference group numbers. Because I’ve always felt those are a good indicator of campaign strength,” Larimer said.