New caucus reporting could mean multiple ‘winners’

DES MOINES — Iowa’s Democratic presidential precinct caucuses are messy.
Instead of just casting a ballot, participants gather in a room and show their support by standing in groups. The winner isn’t decided by votes, but by state delegate equivalents.
It’s a part of what makes the first-in-the-nation Democratic caucuses charming to those who love them and frustrating to those who don’t.
When it comes time Monday night to announce this year’s results, the Democratic caucuses could get even messier.
For the first time, the Iowa Democratic Party will announce not only the number of state delegate equivalents earned by each presidential candidate, but also the number of participants who cast their initial preference for each candidate, and the final alignment before the delegate equivalents are calculated.
In other words, there could be more than one perceived winner on caucus night.
The possibility for murky results seems amplified in such a tight race — Real Clear Politics’ rolling average of polls has the top four candidates within 9 percentage points of each other.
“Sure, we could have three winners,” David Redlawsk, a political science professor at the University of Delaware, a visiting professor at the University of Iowa, and author of a book on the Iowa caucuses, said during a recent episode of “Iowa Press” on PBS.
“We could have a different initial vote, we could have a different realigned vote, and then because delegate allocation is not exactly one person, one vote, because of the way they are allocated we could have yet something else on the delegate allocation,” Redlawsk added, before doing a lighthearted Oprah Winfrey impression. “‘You’re a winner, you’re a winner, you’re a winner.’”
In previous years, the Iowa Democratic Party did not track or publish first preference totals. But after the 2016 caucuses, the national party instructed the state party to make the caucus process more transparent.
You have free articles remaining.
“Ultimately this is a move toward transparency,” said Dave Peterson, a political science professor at Iowa State University. “Part of the concern about the caucuses has been the opaque nature of how people turn into delegates.”
State party officials say their role is not to declare a winner, but they encourage media outlets who plan to declare a winner to use the state delegate equivalents.
But if one candidate earns the most delegate equivalents and another receives the most support in the initial preference, at the very least it will be fair to expect multiple campaigns to claim victory.
Media’s role
How the media frames the results could have an impact on how they are viewed, experts said.
The Associated Press, for example, has said it will call a winner based on state delegate equivalents, but will report all sets of results.
“The campaigns are going to emphasize whatever’s best for them,” Peterson said. “To a certain extent the media has to sort out which (results) they want to run with.”
Christopher Larimer, a political science professor at the University of Northern Iowa, said the possibility of competing caucus results could “potentially muddy the message coming out of Iowa, depending on what that looks like.”
The new reporting method at the very least will provide a glimpse into the level of support earned by candidates at the bottom of the spectrum.
In most precincts, a Democratic candidate must earn the support of at least 15% of participants to remain “viable.” Candidates who do not reach that threshold receive no delegate equivalents.
So previously, whether a candidate had 1% support or 14%, at the end of the night all the public knew was that he or she received zero delegate equivalents. Under the new system, the state party will reveal how much initial support went to each candidate — even those weren’t viable.
“As a researcher, I’m very interested in the preference group numbers. Because I’ve always felt those are a good indicator of campaign strength,” Larimer said.