New car wash on E. San Marnan Drive up for approval by Waterloo City Council

WATERLOO — A new 5,500-square-foot carwash on E. San Marnan Drive in Waterloo is seeking approval Monday from City Council members.

The proposal says the building, 1009 East San Marnan Dr., would sit in front of Menards at the northeast corner of Hammond Avenue and E. San Marnan Drive. The agreement would grant the developer — Club Car Wash Waterloo, LLC — one year of 70% property tax rebates, city documents show. The project is slated to be completed by Dec. 31, according to the proposed agreement.

The car wash building is expected to feature a red-and-black prominent logo of its name, "Club Carwash," according to site plan documents. The agreement shows the developer will be responsible for landscaping, parking improvements, paving and signage.

The property's new minimum assessed value, which is used to calculate taxes, would be $1.1 million.

City Council members will also consider Monday awarding a mowing contract for city-owned properties with dilapidated houses. The city received one bid for the work from B&B Lawn Care Inc. of Waterloo, which is offering $8.49 per lot for base services, according to city documents. The contract would be in effect from May 3 to Oct. 30 if awarded.