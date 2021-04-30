New car wash on E. San Marnan Drive up for approval by Waterloo City Council

WATERLOO — A new 5,500-square-foot carwash on E. San Marnan Drive in Waterloo is seeking approval Monday from City Council members.
The proposal says the building, 1009 East San Marnan Dr., would sit in front of Menards at the northeast corner of Hammond Avenue and E. San Marnan Drive. The agreement would grant the developer — Club Car Wash Waterloo, LLC — one year of 70% property tax rebates, city documents show. The project is slated to be completed by Dec. 31, according to the proposed agreement.
The car wash building is expected to feature a red-and-black prominent logo of its name, "Club Carwash," according to site plan documents. The agreement shows the developer will be responsible for landscaping, parking improvements, paving and signage.
The property's new minimum assessed value, which is used to calculate taxes, would be $1.1 million.
City Council members will also consider Monday awarding a mowing contract for city-owned properties with dilapidated houses. The city received one bid for the work from B&B Lawn Care Inc. of Waterloo, which is offering $8.49 per lot for base services, according to city documents. The contract would be in effect from May 3 to Oct. 30 if awarded.
The homes fall under an incentive program that encourages their renovation and occupancy. Waterloo acquired about 220 residential properties that are eligible for the incentives during the last 12 years, city documents show.
At Monday's work session, which comes before the general City Council meeting, officials plan to discuss adding electric scooters from company Bird to the downtown area. Under the company's proposal, it would launch 50-150 of the scooters in Waterloo starting June 6. The company said the scooters can be launched and operated without any cost to the city.
Also on Monday's work session agenda is a possible incentive program to attract licensed childcare centers and child development home providers to Waterloo, according to city documents.
The city will also talk about RAGBRAI activities at Monday's work session. Waterloo is a featured stop on the Register’s Annual Great Bicycle Ride Across Iowa, with riders coming to the city July 28 during the July 25-31 event.
Monday's work session starts at 3:20 p.m. Monday and does not include time for public comment, though people can register to attend via Zoom or go in person at City Council chambers at City Hall. The regular City Council meeting happens at 5:30 p.m. and people can attend and speak during allotted times for public comment.
The meetings Monday will be the first at City Council chambers since November, when the city moved to virtual-only meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.