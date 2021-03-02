New bill would ban race and sex ‘scapegoating’ training

That bill looks to make into Iowa law an executive order issued last fall by then-President Donald Trump — which has since been rescinded — banning diversity training with race or sex “stereotyping” or “scapegoating” at institutions that get federal funding.

“We think it’s incredibly important we have conversations about diversity, equity and inclusion on our campuses,” he said. “Many of our students come from communities that are not diverse. Many of our students come from communities that are very diverse. But they all come to our community, and many of our students don’t feel comfortable. Many of our faculty and staff do not feel comfortable. We have to have the ability to talk about these issues.” Keenan Crow, lobbying for the LGTBQ advocacy group One Iowa Action, noted a District Court judge has sided with a challenge of the executive order.