New bids for Black Hawk County Landfill project yield deep savings

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO — A planned expansion of the Black Hawk County Landfill is no longer in the hole.

Members of the county Solid Waste Management Commission voted unanimously Thursday to approve a $4.1 million contract with Connolly Construction Inc. of Peosta to build a new cell for burying waste.

It was welcome news to commission members who had rejected an earlier $5.3 million bid for the same project in March, which was well over engineering estimates.

“I think that was worth the wait,” said Brian Heath, the commission’s chairman.

Commission administrator John Foster suspects the high bids in March may have related to poor timing. Many large contractors had already lined up their 2020 work before the bids were requested, and the COVID-19 pandemic was creating uncertainty in the construction industry.

Two bids were received in March compared with seven contractors submitting bids this month. Foster noted the commission also pushed back the project completion date to October 2021 to spur more interest.

The work is part of an overall $10 million project to build the first phase of cell W-3.