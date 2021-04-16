New Aldi store proposed next to Blain's in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS — A new discount grocery store might soon be setting up shop between Blain’s Farm and Fleet and Walmart.
Aldi, a German-owned discount supermarket chain, wants to build a two-story, 20,288-square foot location on around 4.5 acres on Brandilynn Boulevard in Cedar Falls.
It would be the second Aldi in Cedar Falls; the other is at 6322 University Ave. There’s also one Aldi in Waterloo, near San Marnan Drive.
Blain’s Farm and Fleet wants to develop land it owns east of its store for the Aldi. It must get a new minor plat approved before the store’s site plan can be approved, said City Planner Jaydevsinh Atodaria.
“Aldi has been looking for another site in Cedar Falls for a while,” said Ryan Anderson, a civil engineer with ISG and project manager for the proposal. “We’re glad to see this moving forward. We think it’ll be a nice project in partnership with Blain’s.”
Both the plat and the site plan were discussed at the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission on Wednesday. A vote will be taken at the commission’s next meeting April 28.
“Is there any reason we wouldn’t move to approve it (now)?” asked commissioner Brad Larson.
“There’s some technical issues that we want to work out with the applicant before their next meeting,” said Karen Howard, planning and community services manager.
City staff were generally satisfied with the Aldi site plan, said Atodaria, noting the store would have plenty of parking, green space, landscaping and a good building design. There were only minor issues, including details about the store’s Dumpster enclosure, which had not yet been provided.
“It looks like it’s fairly straightforward,” said commissioner Mardy Holst. “I would think that it would be readily approved.”