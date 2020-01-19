New abortion battle looming at Iowa Capitol

DES MOINES — Both sides of the issue are girding for a new battle over abortion during an election-year session of the Iowa Legislature.
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds fired the first salvo during her Condition of the State address by telling legislators Tuesday “it’s time and, unfortunately, it’s necessary” to protect the unborn by amending Iowa’s constitution to make clear it “does not grant a right to an abortion.”
Her call drew a prolonged standing ovation from Republicans, who hold majorities of 32-18 in the Senate and 53-47 in the House.
In 2018, a divided Iowa Supreme Court struck down a law requiring a 72-hour waiting period for abortions, saying it violated the right to equal protection under the Iowa Constitution.
A second “heart beat” abortion law never made it to the state Supreme Court. A district court judge struck it down, and Reynolds decided not to appeal.
“I think their ruling was a challenge to the way our very government is supposed to work,” said Rep. Steve Holt, R-Denison. “In creating that fundamental right to abortion subject to strict scrutiny, we’re not sure that any of our current restrictions would hold up.”
Senate Republicans wasted no time, using the session’s first week to launch Senate Joint Resolution 21 — seeking to bring the issue directly to Iowa voters as early as the 2022 general election.
The resolution — which would have to pass in the same form both this year and by the next General Assembly elected in November before it could be placed on the 2022 ballot — declares the Iowa Constitution “shall not be construed to recognize, grant or secure a right to abortion or to require the public funding of abortion.”
Drew Zahn, communications director for the Family Leader, said the language is modeled after similar constitutional amendments in Alabama, Rhode Island, Tennessee and West Virginia and being considered this year in Louisiana.
The Tennessee amendment survived a legal challenge when it was upheld by a federal appeals panel and the U.S. Supreme Court declined to take it up.
Iowa abortion opponents are focused on the state constitutional battle. The 2018 Iowa Supreme Court decision threw into question whether any legislation limiting abortion rights would withstand the “strict scrutiny” standard the court cited in rejecting the law.
“It extended far beyond the scope of Roe v. Wade,” Zahn said. “By creating a fundamental right that cannot be limited except by ‘strict scrutiny,’ what the court did was set a standard so high that very few restrictions could stand, and it opens up Iowa to virtually unlimited abortion at any time for any reason.”
Elizabeth Nash, senior state issues manager at the Guttmacher Institute, a New York research organization that studies reproductive health issues, said no state has a provision in its constitution that explicitly protects abortion rights. But some courts have ruled the state constitution protects abortion rights because of a right to privacy or a right to liberty.
Efforts are underway in Vermont and New Hampshire to add specific protections for abortion rights to the state constitution, Nash noted, but added “we’ve seen attempts to amend state constitutions to restrict the right to abortion more often.”
Iowa may be part of a trend toward a strategy of amending constitutions to make it harder to strike down restrictions in court, she said.
But Nash noted there have been mixed results, with some states successfully amending their constitutions on specific abortion restrictions but efforts failing in others.
“Abortion remains a front-burner issue in state legislatures across the country,” Nash said. “Over half of the state legislatures have abortion restrictions and bans pending.”
Sen. Jake Chapman, R-Adel, said SJR 21 does not ban abortion in Iowa.
“It doesn’t stop one abortion in Iowa, but it makes the Iowa Constitution silent so that were there to be future restrictions on Roe v. Wade, such as a 20-week ban or a heartbeat ban being upheld as constitutional, then Iowa could follow suit,” he said. “As it currently stands, no matter what is done on the federal level, Iowa would still have a very liberal abortion law.”
Forces supporting abortion rights view this year’s resolution as another manifestation of some politicians’ obsession with overturning the 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that legalized abortion nationwide.
Rep. Mary Mascher, D-Iowa City, sat through the 25-second standing ovation Reynolds received when she mentioned the amendment and came away shaking her head.
“I think she doesn’t realize that that is not something that Iowans would support,” Mascher said. “I think that would be a very divisive issue again, and I also believe that that time has passed.
“We have got to get past this whole idea that women don’t have rights anymore to their own health care decisions,” she said.
Sen. Brad Zaun, R-Urbandale, chairman of the Senate Judiciary Committee, said there is a sense of frustration and disappointment after Republicans succeeded in passing major abortion restrictions since taking control of the Statehouse in 2016 only to have some fall to court challenges.
“What we don’t want to do is take another step back,” Zaun said. “I felt like with the heartbeat legislation based on the court challenge we took a small step back.”
This year’s abortion debate comes at a time the Iowa Supreme Court is in a period of transition, following last November’s death of Chief Justice Mark Cady and now Acting Chief Justice David Wiggins’ announcement he intends to step down in March.
That means Reynolds this year will be appointing her third and fourth justices to the seven-member court.
Currently, five of the justices have been appointed by Republican governors and two by a Democratic governor. When Wiggins retires, that will leave Brett Appel as the only Democratic appointee.
