New $13.7M TIF district approved by Waterloo City Council for University Avenue corridor

The existing taxable value will continue to contribute to the city’s general funds. Added taxable value from the TIF district would go into a special fund for improvements to that specific area, Anderson said.

The TIF district would last up to 20 years, in accordance with Iowa law. Anderson said he expects for some “immediate good, big projects” to enhance the area and allow the TIF district to end earlier than the maximum time allowed. He said investors are beginning to show interest as roadway work finishes.

Councilman Pat Morrissey asked whether the city plans to merge the University Avenue TIF district with any other TIF districts in the future. Anderson said he does not plan to combine it with any of the city’s other eight TIF districts.

Morrissey said the TIF districts will position Waterloo to be competitive in attracting development.

“As much as I have had initial doubts about it, in order to be competitive it’s something that ... you either get involved with this or you don’t and you suffer the consequences,” Morrissey said.