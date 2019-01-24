CEDAR FALLS -- NewAldaya Lifescape is seeking to build a community campus for 55-year-old residents and older in Cedar Falls.
The proposed zoning amendment would rezone a 42.3-acre area at the southeast corner of West 12th Street and Union Road from agricultural to a planned residential area. The matter was brought before the Cedar Falls Planning and Zoning Commission Wednesday, which did not act on it. The land has been a zoned for agricultural use since 1970.
NewAldaya is looking to develop and buy the land from Brent Dahlstrom, Cedar Falls developer, near the Robinson-Dresser Sports Complex. The campus would have 129 to 144 units for a residential density of 3.07 to 3.42 units per acre, exact amounts will be developed as the project moves forward.
But a group of residents who live close to the proposed development have expressed concerns over storm water runoff, traffic and displeasure over the building’s proposed placement.
Mark Sigwarth, who would live adjacent to the development, came with Scott Hadberg, representing the Wild Horse Ridge Home Owners Association -- along with at least three other speakers --- to address water concerns surrounding the coming development.
Sigwarth said he's lived in the area for 22 years.
“A good portion of the property that you’re talking about is in the 100-year flood plain zone,” Sigwarth said. “The area in question changes very quickly when we receive any type of rain due to the amount of (water) run-off funneled there.”
Water run-off from Pheasant Ridge and Walter's Ridge Golf Course and other properties go into the proposed development area, Sigwarth said.
The 100-year flood plain is there to deal with the water run-off and it isn’t handling the water it has adequately, adding another developments there would only make it worse, Sigwarth said.
“I ask you to table this for a long way down the road and physically go up there during a rain storm,” he said.
Sigwarth also objected to the added traffic the development would bring to the area.
“Put yourself in our shoes, because that’s your job,” he said.
Commissioner Brad Leeper asked Jon Bieder, a civil engineer with Fehr Graham Engineering, about the concerns.
“Are we going to make this better?” Leeper asked. “I’m hearing a lot of legitimate concerns.”
Bieder said they’ve reviewed the flood plain and plan to maintain it so water run-off doesn't go into other areas of the neighborhood. Drainage ways go through part of the site leading to the flood plain.
The flood plain boundary is planned to be located outside of building sites, according to city documents.
We don’t want water runoff either for us or our neighbors, said Millisa Tierney, NewAldaya CEO.
The P & Z Commission will vote on the matter at its February meeting.
