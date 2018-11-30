CEDAR FALLS — A plan to expand the Cedar Falls Industrial Park is raising concerns for a neighboring wildlife refuge.
Linda Nebbe, who runs the Black Hawk Wildlife Rehabilitation Project on the corner of Viking and Union roads, said she was caught off guard by reports the city was planning to add the property to its tax-increment financing district.
“No one has talked to us about anything,” Nebbe said. “We’ve got a thousand questions.”
The city is holding a public hearing Dec. 17 on plans to include land generally east of Union Road between Viking Road and Ridgeway Avenue in the urban renewal district, which will allow the city to use the TIF revenue to pay for land acquisitions and development costs.
City officials said they only plan to buy the undeveloped land in the proposed TIF district. Nebbe’s property, the Cedar Falls Utilities electric substation and multiple homes along Viking and Union Roads are not being targeted for purchase.
Cedar Falls City Council members have already approved purchase agreements to buy 126 acres of farm land from the Rieger family for $2.65 million and just under 74 acres of farm land from Artesian Earthworks LLC for $1.55 million.
The city intends to annex those nearly 200 acres into the city next year so they can be developed for large industrial lots. Exact boundaries for the annexation area have not been determined, but any property owner in those areas would receive a formal notice when the process begins.
Shane Graham, of the city’s planning office, said the additional land not under purchase agreements is being included in the TIF district because it takes in the road system.
“We are including the Viking Road right-of-way and Union Road right-of-way in the urban renewal area as that gives us the option to utilize urban renewal funding if we would like to do any road upgrades in the future,” he said.
Despite assurances from the city her property was not targeted for a buyout, Nebbe said she has questions about being included in the TIF district and concerns about how the industrial encroachment will affect her 22-acre wildlife sanctuary.
“When we moved here 30 years ago I think the closest thing was five miles away,” she said. “Two years ago we heard (development) was probably 15 years away. It has come faster than we expected.”
Nebbe and other volunteers care for many wild animals — owls, eagles, deer, foxes, beavers and others — which have been orphaned or injured. The land also includes more than 8,000 trees, a reconstructed prairie, ponds and bat colonies.
“We’re not for sale,” she said. “At this point in time it’s business as usual.”
Nebbe said her neighbors were organizing a meeting this week to discuss the city’s plans.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.