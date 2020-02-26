Neighborhood meeting planned on Cedar Falls' Highway 57 project

CEDAR FALLS — The Iowa Department of Transportation and city will hold a neighborhood meeting March 12 to share information with businesses and citizens regarding the West First Street/Iowa Highway 57 reconstruction project.

It will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. in the council chambers of Cedar Falls City Hall, 220 Clay Street.

Information will be provided on phase two of construction-related items such as the reconstruction of the roadway, water main and services, and storm sewer main and services. The reconstruction will go from Walnut Street to Ellen Street and include the intersections with West First. The project will also include the replacement of the sidewalk along the southern side of the roadway and the addition of a retaining wall adjacent to the reconstructed sidewalk.

Iowa DOT and city staff will be available to review design requirements, expectations of the project, construction phasing and the timeline during 2020. Attendees will be able to view a large map as officials explain the project and answer questions.

Contact the Cedar Falls engineering division with questions at (319) 268-5161.