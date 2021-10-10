Neighborhood association hopes to raise $55K for Center Street enhancements

CEDAR FALLS – A city-neighborhood partnership is at the foundation of a $1.75 million streetscaping project that will turn Center Street into a safer, more welcoming entrance into the community.

The North Cedar Neighborhood Association, a 501©3 nonprofit, is working with Cedar Falls city staff to bring it to fruition, and is in the midst of trying to raise $55,000 in support of it by the end of the year.

Improvements will be made this spring to the half-mile strip between West Lone Tree Road and Clair Street, and will involve the removal of the gravel shoulders, as well as the addition of a number of new enhancements, including landscaping, bioswales, trees, sidewalks, curbs/gutters, benches, lighting, trash cans, bike racks, and brick pavers.

“It will look great, and feel awesome once it’s complete. It really is a win-win for the neighborhood, city and community,” said NCNA President Jim Newcomb. “We’re always up for a challenge, and the city has been really great in supporting us. We hope it changes the look of our neighborhood, but really the attitude, with all the new greenery.”

Planning has been years in the making, with stakeholders hoping it helps slow down vehicular traffic, better accommodate pedestrians and bicyclists, improve drainage, beautify the corridor, and attract more private investment and families to the area.

“This is a great model for what we can accomplish when the city supports organizations like North Cedar Neighborhood Association, and others like Community Main Street and the College Hill Partnership,” said Stephanie Houk Sheetz, city director of community development. “It really is a community project because it wouldn’t come to fruition without the people who live closest to it.”

Having already raised north of $30,000, the association will host a chili feed fundraiser Oct. 24 from 3 to 7 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Eagles Club at 2125 West Lone Tree Road. A $10 ticket will get a person all-you-can-eat chili, cornbread, lemonade and desserts, and a chance to enjoy live music, fun activities with the kids, and an elementary school artwork display.

In addition, a silent auction will help raise more money at the event. Cash donations also will be accepted.

“We will find a way to recognize all the people and businesses for whatever they can give,” Newcomb said.

It is one of the largest North Cedar projects in the history of the association, which has been involved in a number of them over the years. The Neighbors Park, at the northwest corner of Center and Cedar streets, is one example, and another ongoing one is a demonstration garden on Longview Street that will educate youth about planting and cultivating.

If interested making a donation to the project, one can download the Venmo app and search NCNA@North-Cedar, or mail cash or a check to the North Cedar Neighborhood Association at 2126 West Lone Tree Road in Cedar Falls, Iowa 50613.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.