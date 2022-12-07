Nearly 200 acres in Cedar Falls industrial park expansion 'certified' for future development

CEDAR FALLS — Tuesday was a big day in Cedar Falls.

Any developer or business interested in building on a piece of the 199.77 acres of vacant municipal land south of West Viking Road and east of South Union Road will have a shorter list of due diligence to conduct now thanks to it being a ready-to-build “certified site,” a designation granted by the Iowa Economic Development Authority.

IEDA Director Debi Durham and the Grow Cedar Valley Ambassadors joined Mayor Rob Green, City Administrator Ron Gaines, business leaders and other past and current elected officials and city employees to cut the ceremonial ribbon in recognition of the accomplishment for the West Viking Road Industrial Park.

“Our first certified site designation shines a new global spotlight on the Cedar Falls industrial parks and we look forward to capitalizing on this newly opened door for a stronger economy for the Cedar Valley and the state of Iowa,” said Green.

The hope is the designation and all that comes with it eliminates any surprises and is one more incentive that may lead an investor to commit to Cedar Falls as its home.

“To grow, we must have a great quality of life and strong communities,” said Durham. “And this region has so much to offer from the Cedar Valley trails to Three Pines Farm, the historic downtown districts, Cedar Falls downtown water trail project, the educational and cultural opportunities on the beautiful University of Northern Iowa campus and you have music and museums and festivals and fun.

“And so much has been invested. And we know it’s not about just creating a business culture in which our businesses can prosper, but it’s equally as important that we’re building communities in which our citizens can thrive.”

Almost every question one might have about the ground, infrastructure and everything in between will have an answer for those looking to grow or establish a variety of businesses, in manufacturing, logistics, and distribution-warehousing.

“Early on in my tenure, we lost a project in the final negotiations because of some unsettled issues with the land,” Durham said. “We decided to say right there and then, that this would never happen again.”

Shane Graham, the city’s economic development coordinator, says the city has been marketing all the 29 available lots zoned light industrial.

Any future plans for development will become public upon a development agreement being presented before the City Council. The site’s designation comes after the council awarded a multi-million dollar contract for mass grading and the construction of infrastructure which is nearing the completion.

“We’re showing potential businesses that the sites are ready to go with no risks and no worries,” said Graham. “We hope it gives us a leg up on the competition because there are only 29 of these sites in the state.”

The program is 10 years old. And right before the calendar turned to 2023, which is when Graham is hopeful shovels will be in the ground for at least one site, the Cedar Falls industrial grounds became the 29th in the state to get the designation.

For Cedar Falls, one benefit to building in the industrial park is the fiber optic Internet infrastructure available through the city’s partnership with Cedar Falls Utilities and General Manager Steve Bernard, one of the dozens of attendees.

“With the services that they provide, in addition to the state certification, it will allow new facilities to be developed quickly and efficiently,” said Green.

The journey started back in 2019 when the city purchased the farm land with expansion in mind.

Green pointed to the work of city staff, including that of Graham, and how it came to fruition also thanks to the leadership of his predecessor and fellow attendee Jim Brown, the former mayor.

“It was a controversial effort many, many years ago to start the industrial park through strong vision of previous city leaders and city councils to make it what it is today,” said Green. “ … Cedar Falls continues to be a prosperous and progressive community through the dedication and vision of our industry investors.”

The Cedar Falls Industrial Park is home to Target Regional Distribution facilities, Viking Pump, and Ashley Furniture Distribution Center as well as several international companies based in the Netherlands, Germany, and Switzerland, according to Grow Cedar Valley.

“This is great for Cedar Falls,” said Rudolf De Jong, general manager of Tobroco-Giant USA. “It fits in perfectly and I feels it’s right in our wheelhouse promoting the blue collar community.”