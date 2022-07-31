National Night Out events planned throughout the Cedar Valley

Waterloo, Cedar Falls and Waverly have different plans to build police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie through annual National Night Out events next month.

Waterloo has confirmed at least five events to be hosted by various neighborhood associations Tuesday, according to the city’s “National Night Out” website:

Church Row

– From 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Washington Park, the corner of Washington Street and West Park Avenue: Live music, bike rodeo, kids games and raffles, visits from city officials, informational tables, antique cars, lemonade, popcorn, watermelon and cookies.

Greenbrier

– From 6 to 8 p.m. at the Greenbrier Building, 1554 Oakwood Drive: Hartsmith Concert (sponsored by the Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center), family and kids games, activities, pulled pork sandwiches, and a fire truck and ambulance for kids.

Highland

– From 6 to 8 p.m. at Little Highland Park, near the corner of Dietrick and Vine streets: Hot dogs and a potluck meal.

Orange

– From 6 to 8 p.m. at Lichty Park, 6298 Grace Drive: Hot dogs, chips, watermelon, cookies and drinks.

Walnut

– From 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. outside Harvest Vineyard, 715 E. Fourth St.: Potluck, talent show, Walnut Baptist Church tours (6 and 6:45 p.m.), and firemen and police officer appearances.

Rudy Jones, director of Waterloo community development, expects the list to grow by Monday and Tuesday.

“Individual cities are made up of neighbors and families,” said Jones. “Without them, we don’t have communities. With all that everyone’s got going on, this should be a time to celebrate and come together to learn more about what’s working and what we could be doing better. It’s also a time we all rally together and take the time to meet new neighbors.”

Waterloo Community Development can be reached at (319) 291-4429.

Additionally, Waterloo’s Allen College, 1950 Heath St., and UnityPoint Clinic at North Crossing, 2140 Logan Ave., will host similar community celebrations from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

According to a press release, UnityPoint Clinic and Allen College will provide snacks, refreshments, kids activities and games, a chance to see rigs from Waterloo Fire and Rescue, and an opportunity to learn more about health care options and other community services.

As of Friday night, a city of Cedar Falls spokesperson said no National Night Out events scheduled for Tuesday had been confirmed.

Cedar Falls Public Safety personnel, as well as fire and police vehicles, will be available throughout the day and evening to visit local neighborhood events, according to a news release.

Contact the Cedar Falls Public Safety Department at (319) 273-8612 as soon as possible to arrange for a time.

To obtain an express permit for neighborhood block parties in Cedar Falls, go online to bit.ly/CFExpPermit.

A permit is only needed if individuals would like to close off a street.

Mayor Rob Green suggested in a Facebook post that neighborhoods still get together on their own Tuesday, or organize in Overman Park, 316 W. Third St., prior to the celebration of life from 5:30 to 7 p.m. in memory of the late Tyler and Sarah Schmidt and their 6-year-old daughter, Lula.

The Cedar Falls family members were found shot to death July 22 in their tent at Maquoketa Caves State Park Campground in Jackson County during what appeared to have been a random act of violence.

The Waverly Police Department has planned a National Night Out event at Kohlmann Park, 212 First St. N.W., on Aug. 9, the following Tuesday, from 4 to 8 p.m.