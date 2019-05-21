WATERLOO — The city is seeking federal historic recognition for one of its oldest neighborhoods.
Waterloo City Council members voted unanimously Monday to nominate the Walnut Neighborhood to the National Register of Historic Places.
A survey completed by the Louis Berger Group of Kansas City, Mo., found the district north of the downtown central business district appeared to be eligible for NRHP listing despite a number of dilapidated houses being razed over the years.
“The demolition of residences within the district has resulted in some vacant lots, but the district overall retains integrity of location, setting, association and feeling,” the consultants said.
Ninety of the 111 buildings left in the potential Walnut Street Historic District, all built between 1880 and 1981, are considered to contribute to the integrity of the area.
A committee through the Iowa State Historic Preservation Office will review the nomination June 14 before it is submitted to the National Park Service for final approval.
There were no objections during a public hearing on the application. Ed Ottesen, chairman of the Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission, spoke in support of its approval.
“It will open up possible tax incentives for some of the properties, most importantly the income-producing properties, and (it) could include some of the residential properties as well,” he said.
Listing on the NRHP does not require property owners to seek historic clearances when working on their homes. Those restrictions apply only to locally designated historic districts, such as Highland Park.
The proposed district is generally bounded by Franklin Street, U.S. Highway 63, Dane Street and East Fourth Street. But it excludes newer commercial construction along Franklin and East Fourth, which does not contribute to the historic nature of the area.
The Louis Berger report said construction of the Illinois Central Railroad shops and roundhouse northeast of downtown in 1870 sparked residential and commercial growth in what became the Walnut Neighborhood.
Its proximity to downtown attracted prominent Waterloo businessmen while the nearby railroad made it convenient for middle class residents and railroad workers.
“These dynamic forces created a neighborhood in Waterloo that is not seen in any other section of the city,” the consultants said.
Waterloo’s first hospital on the east side of the Cedar River opened in the Walnut Neighborhood in 1909 in a brick house at 516 Pine St. F.D. Merritt, who was superintendent of public schools, sold the house to doctors Joseph and Grace Jerger, who operated Pine Street Hospital.
The consultants noted the Walnut Neighborhood began declining after World War II, as banks “redlined” the area as a risky place for housing investment and suburban flight changed the neighborhood. Urban renewal programs in the 1960s led to some houses being demolished.
