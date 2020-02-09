National delegate numbers, independent caucus review coming

Price defended the caucuses by noting this year’s turnout — which appears to be similar to four years ago but short of the record set in 2008 — and by saying the caucuses themselves were executed efficiently Monday night. It was not until the results reporting stage, Price said, that things fell apart.

Price said he will provide another update to reporters Monday after the deadline for a recanvass request passes.

“We have a lot of work left to do. There’s no question about that. But I will say this: we have worked tirelessly over these last four days to produce a full record from all 1,765 caucus sites,” Price said. “Now we’re going to work to finalize that process here over the next few days.”

Every four years for more than four decades, Iowa’s status as the first state in the presidential nominating sweepstakes has held firm, weathering criticism for its largely white and rural demographics being at odds with the makeup of the nation as a whole.

But after Monday’s debacle, the Iowa caucuses and the state’s outsize influence in choosing the nation’s top candidates for president may be over.