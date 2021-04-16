NAACP president named to CF racial equity task force, 2 new members on human rights

CEDAR FALLS -- An eighth person will be appointed to a new task force designed to address the metro area's reputation of being a bad place to live for Black residents.
LaTanya Graves, president of the Black Hawk County NAACP, will join seven other new members on the 12-member task force, according to documents provided in advance of Monday's City Council meeting.
Graves will become the sixth Black member.
Mayor Rob Green noted in a memo to council that an "additional female member has been identified for inclusion in the group," and noted he may submit her name "at a later date."
The other new members are Will Frost, Diego Hernandez, Paul Lee, Wilfred "Mickye" Johnson, Andy Pattee, Lisa Sesterhenn and Felicia Smith-Nalls. City Council members Frank Darrah and Kelly Dunn, as well as human rights commissioners Willie Barney and Melissa Heston, make up the task force's executive committee.
"These appointees were specifically nominated by the executive committee due to their community leadership, influence, critical thinking skills and personal perspectives and experience dealing with racial equity issues in Cedar Falls," Green wrote.
- Green nominated two new members to the city's Human Rights Commission, which will fill the two remaining vacancies on the commission if approved by council.
Eashaan Vajpeyi, a managing partner attorney at Ball, Kirk and Holm in Waterloo -- who has recently appeared before council to argue against zoning regulations that would lessen parking on College Hill -- will fill out a term ending July 1, 2023.
Mario Basurto, the former director of El Centro Latinoamericano and co-founder of Nuestra Raza Community Center in Waterloo, will fill out a term ending July 1.
- The council will consider a proposal by Wes Geisler to remodel his College Hill neighborhood duplex with one more bedroom on each side.
Geisler had previously been denied a permit to remodel the duplex, which would have a total of eight bedrooms. His current proposal would move his duplex's occupancy from four to six bedrooms, and was approved by the Planning and Zoning Commission last week, which noted the new proposal was in line with rental occupancy in the area.