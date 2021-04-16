NAACP president named to CF racial equity task force, 2 new members on human rights

CEDAR FALLS -- An eighth person will be appointed to a new task force designed to address the metro area's reputation of being a bad place to live for Black residents.

LaTanya Graves, president of the Black Hawk County NAACP, will join seven other new members on the 12-member task force, according to documents provided in advance of Monday's City Council meeting.

Graves will become the sixth Black member.

Mayor Rob Green noted in a memo to council that an "additional female member has been identified for inclusion in the group," and noted he may submit her name "at a later date."

The other new members are Will Frost, Diego Hernandez, Paul Lee, Wilfred "Mickye" Johnson, Andy Pattee, Lisa Sesterhenn and Felicia Smith-Nalls. City Council members Frank Darrah and Kelly Dunn, as well as human rights commissioners Willie Barney and Melissa Heston, make up the task force's executive committee.