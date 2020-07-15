Mutual aid changes raise questions in Union Township about Cedar Falls' fire service

Following council approval of full PSO implementation, the cities of Janesville and New Hartford announced their fire departments would no longer participate in a mutual aid agreement with Cedar Falls.

"As residents that does concern us," Lee said after the meeting. "It's kind of an uneasy feeling."

The meetings were called as homeowners expressed concerns with the current arrangement.

"What a lot of people have asked for is for Janesville to move farther south" into the township with its service, said Lee. During the meeting, a number of residents voiced interest in having a fire service agreement with either Janesville or New Hartford because their house is closer to those communities than Cedar Falls.

Olson and Bostwick argued that Cedar Falls is capable of providing the coverage Union Township needs, though. They also noted a willingness to contact the two fire departments for assistance even without the agreements in place.

"We've had a lot of good successes with this model," said Olson. He cited a number of river and ice rescues plus no loss of life in the two Beaver Hills fires, which destroyed the homes.