Mutual aid changes raise questions in Union Township about Cedar Falls' fire service

CEDAR FALLS — Public safety department officials laid out a case Wednesday to a group of rural homeowners that they should maintain current fire services with the city.
About 50 people gathered at Rotary Reserve Park to hear from Public Safety Director Jeff Olson and Fire Chief John Bostwick as Union Township considers making changes to its fire protection arrangements with neighboring communities.
The township northwest of Cedar Falls includes the area west of the Cedar River to the Butler County line. It is bounded by Westbrook Road to the south and the Bremer County line to the north.
Township residents heard a similar presentation from Janesville city and fire department officials at the end of June. Trustee Gary Lee said Janesville and Cedar Falls are paid annual property tax-supported fees based on the amount of Union Township they are primarily responsible to cover. Currently, the township pays $40,753 to Cedar Falls and $7,094 to Janesville.
But fires in the Union Township neighborhood of Beaver Hills during the past two years and the Cedar Falls City Council's controversial decision earlier this year to replace all remaining firefighters with public safety officers have raised concerns for the rural residents. PSOs are cross trained to provide fire and police services. Individuals are assigned to one of the divisions, but may be called upon to provide services in the other area as needed.
Following council approval of full PSO implementation, the cities of Janesville and New Hartford announced their fire departments would no longer participate in a mutual aid agreement with Cedar Falls.
"As residents that does concern us," Lee said after the meeting. "It's kind of an uneasy feeling."
The meetings were called as homeowners expressed concerns with the current arrangement.
"What a lot of people have asked for is for Janesville to move farther south" into the township with its service, said Lee. During the meeting, a number of residents voiced interest in having a fire service agreement with either Janesville or New Hartford because their house is closer to those communities than Cedar Falls.
Olson and Bostwick argued that Cedar Falls is capable of providing the coverage Union Township needs, though. They also noted a willingness to contact the two fire departments for assistance even without the agreements in place.
"We've had a lot of good successes with this model," said Olson. He cited a number of river and ice rescues plus no loss of life in the two Beaver Hills fires, which destroyed the homes.
"We are a public safety department that has full-time firefighters in the station," said Bostwick. "Also, police officers respond" to major incidents. In addition, for large fires the department does call backs, bringing those trained to fight fires who are off duty in for service.
Altogether, the department has 70 personnel trained to assist. Largely, that includes PSOs assigned to the fire and police divisions plus two other city staff members who are paid-on-call.
Whichever division PSOs are assigned to, Bostwick noted they all participate in daily training that covers firefighting and police skills. That includes learning how to use lower pressure rural fire hydrants. He also pointed to the equipment Cedar Falls brings to rural fires such as pumper and tanker trucks, portable tanks, and compressed air foam systems.
Along with worries about the nearest fire service responding to specific incidents, the residents voiced concern with getting adequate water resources to a blaze. Possible solutions discussed included installing more rural fire hydrants and trying to work through differences between Cedar Falls Public Safety and the Janesville and New Hartford fire departments. Some residents would like to see a system where addresses are flagged based on fire service proximity with multiple departments automatically sent after a 911 call.
Trustees asked the residents to note their fire service preference on a sign-in sheet to help with the three-member board's deliberation. If Janesville accepted a request to expand its service area, the township would need to give written notice to both cities. The switch would then occur a year after the notice was given.
