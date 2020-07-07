Muscatine Mayor: Mask order spurred death threat

MUSCATINE -- Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson confirmed Tuesday that Muscatine police are investigating allegations a person threatened her life and the lives of Muscatine police officers on a social media site in relation to her Sunday proclamation that all residents wear face masks in public.
Muscatine Police officials confirmed there is an ongoing investigation.
“It’s amazing to think people can behave this way over being asked to wear a mask,” Broderson said.
The threatening posts were removed from the site almost right away, Broderson said.
