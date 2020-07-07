Muscatine Mayor: Mask order spurred death threat

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Waterloo-Cedar Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MUSCATINE -- Muscatine Mayor Diana Broderson confirmed Tuesday that Muscatine police are investigating allegations a person threatened her life and the lives of Muscatine police officers on a social media site in relation to her Sunday proclamation that all residents wear face masks in public.

Muscatine Police officials confirmed there is an ongoing investigation.

“It’s amazing to think people can behave this way over being asked to wear a mask,” Broderson said.

The threatening posts were removed from the site almost right away, Broderson said.

