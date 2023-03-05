CEDAR FALLS — Several special elections are taking place across Northeast Iowa on Tuesday.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Registered voters can vote early and in-person through 4:30 p.m. Monday at their local county auditor’s office. Voting locations can be found at sos.iowa.gov, the Secretary of State’s website, by clicking on “Find Your Precinct/Polling Place“ under “Featured Resources” on the right side of the home page.

Hawkeye Community College

In Hawkeye Community College’s 10-county service area, voters will cast ballots on a proposed $35 million bond issue.

The bond will pass if at least 60% of voters approve of the measure. Funds would be used for main campus facility improvements to expand vocational and career education, upgrade law enforcement training options, and increase STEM learning opportunities aimed at middle and high school students.

This wouldn’t be an additional tax but instead continues the current bond for the next 10 years. The 2015 voter approval allowed for construction of the Adult Learning Center as well as renovations to Grundy Hall.

For the owner of a $100,000 home, it would cost about $1.20 per month, or $14.40 a year.

The referendum is in two phases. The first would include renovating Butler Hall to locate vocational and trades, apprenticeship, and certification programs under one roof. It would also repurpose space in Bremer Hall for a STEM Learning Center.

Two or three years after those improvements are completed, the second phase would focus on the expansion of the college’s law enforcement training academy. It is currently located at Chickasaw Hall as well as near the college’s Regional Transportation Training Center south of the main campus.

Gilbertville

Gilbertville will hold a referendum asking voters to approve a $1.25 million bond issue for a new Municipal Emergency Services Building at the north edge of the city. This vote also requires at least 60% approval for passage.

The general obligation bonds would be repaid with property tax proceeds over 10 years at a rate of $3.09 per $1,000 of taxable value. For the owner of a home assessed at $100,000, that rate would increase property taxes by about $175 per year. For a commercial property valued at $250,000, the annual tax impact would be about $695.

City officials say the fire and police departments have outgrown their current facilities. Both departments would be located in the new 12,400-square-foot emergency services building.

Independence Schools

Those in the Independence Community School District will have two items on the ballot.

The first one regards a physical plant and equipment levy. If passed, the school district would be allowed to annually levy a maximum of 67 cents per $1,000 of taxable value on property owners for 10 years.

The property tax revenues would be used for building purchases and improvement of school grounds, leasing of technology and equipment, paying off debts and other expenses tied to construction and improvement of the district.

The PPEL was on the ballot in September but failed with 52% of voters opposing it. It needs 60% to pass. Currently, the voter-approved PPEL stands at 40 cents per $1,000 of taxable property value. If voters don’t approve it on Tuesday, that levy will end this year.

Those who live in Director District 1, which is in the northeast part of Independence north of the Buchanan County Health Center, can vote to elect a new Board of Education member.

The seat was left empty after Brad Bleichner, the previous board member representing the director district, resigned some months following his election as mayor. He replaced Robert Hill, who had died suddenly.

Mitch Barnett was then appointed to the position at a special meeting, but boundary changes approved less than two weeks later made him ineligible to serve in the role.

The only person to file paperwork for the race is Audrey Hill – Mayor Hill’s widow and a retired teacher from East Elementary School. If elected, she will finish out the remainder of Barnett’s term, which ends in November.

Nashua-Plainfield

In the Nashua-Plainfield Community School District, voters will be asked approve the adoption of a revenue purpose statement. That would allow it to use money from the State of Iowa Advanced Vision Education Fund for new baseball and softball fields. The money is from 1% sales tax revenues already received by the district.

The request would not raise property taxes.

The project would fund new ball diamond switch lights along with a new concessions area and restrooms. There would also be two youth diamonds on the site.

The entire project is expected to cost $3 million. If the revenue purpose statement is approved by voters, it will be paid off by 2034.

