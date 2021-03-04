Much of Black Hawk County's 65 and older population vaccinated against COVID-19

WATERLOO — More than half of Black Hawk County's 65 and older population is vaccinated against COVID-19.

Local data shows about 62% of residents 65 and older were vaccinated. Another nearly 6% were allocated vaccines, meaning those in that age group will receive them in the near future. The county announced it would start vaccinating residents 65 and older at the end of January. U.S. Census data shows that Black Hawk County has about 21,000 residents in this age group.

People 65 and older are at higher risk than others for severe COVID-19 symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said this could include hospitalization, intensive care, ventilator use or death.