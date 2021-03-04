Much of Black Hawk County's 65 and older population vaccinated against COVID-19

WATERLOO — More than half of Black Hawk County's 65 and older population is vaccinated against COVID-19.
Local data shows about 62% of residents 65 and older were vaccinated. Another nearly 6% were allocated vaccines, meaning those in that age group will receive them in the near future. The county announced it would start vaccinating residents 65 and older at the end of January. U.S. Census data shows that Black Hawk County has about 21,000 residents in this age group.
People 65 and older are at higher risk than others for severe COVID-19 symptoms, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The CDC said this could include hospitalization, intensive care, ventilator use or death.
About 59% of COVID-19 deaths in Black Hawk County were among people 80 or older, according to state data. About 22% were among people 70-79. Another 12% were among the 60-69 population. About 7% were among people 30-59. The data is based on 291 deaths reported to the state, though the Black Hawk County's website shows 293 deaths in the county from the virus.
The 65 and older population falls into the state's recommended second priority group to get vaccinated. Black Hawk County continues to vaccinate people in this group, which also includes other vulnerable populations.
The other populations, classified in tiers in order of priority, include first responders, K-12 school staff, child care workers, manufacturing employees in congregate settings, people with disabilities in home settings, home care staff, people living in congregate settings, health and safety inspectors, correctional officers and inmates. The county began vaccinating manufacturing workers, like those at Tyson, this week.
Nearly 37,000 people in Black Hawk County got at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Thursday, local data shows. Nearly 8,750 people got all necessary doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
The county's COVID-19 average 14-day positivity rate was 4% Thursday, according to data. The positivity rate is calculated by dividing the number of cases testing positive by the total number tested.