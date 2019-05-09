WATERLOO — It could take years for Black Hawk County’s rural roads to recover from one of their worst ever cases of frost boils.
“This will set us back a number of years on many roads,” said County Engineer Cathy Nicholas. “Many of the gravel roads have lost their crust.
“We do still have a number of frost boils and frost heaves throughout the county,” she said. “For some reason, the northwest portion of the county seems to have more than its share.”
Many of the county’s 500 miles of gravel and sealcoated roads remain in poor condition this week after record fall rains and record winter snow led to the worst frost heave maintenance workers can recall in nearly three decades.
The motoring public has noticed. Complaints about road conditions and stories of cars stuck in the mud are running high in the Board of Supervisors’ and engineer’s offices.
“This hasn’t been easy with all the complaints, but the county’s doing the best it can with the hand we were dealt,” said Supervisor Dan Trelka. “The hand we were dealt was the weather.”
Many counties across the state are suffering similar problems.
Moisture trapped in the roadbed is pushing dirt up through the gravel road surface, leaving huge mounds and muddy holes that swallow up new rock as quickly as it can be placed.
“There’s still too much water in the subgrade, in the roadbed itself,” Nicholas said. “It’s very difficult for it to dry up, especially when we keep having rain conditions several times a week.
“It really does us no good for our heavy equipment to continue to pour rock on it,” she added. “It’s just displacing the water and the silt and causing the heaves. We really just need to wait for it to dry out and minimize the traffic on it.”
Once roads dry out, motorgraders can begin spreading rock and re-establishing the gravel surface. But Nicholas said it could take several years to get them back to their pre-2019 condition.
The Board of Supervisors is expected to hold a work session Tuesday to discuss the problem and potential improvements designed to mitigate frost boil issues in future years.
