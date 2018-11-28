WATERLOO — Experience Waterloo is accepting applications for fiscal year 2019-20 hotel-motel tax grants for events and projects that have a positive impact on Waterloo tourism.
Applications can be used for visitor events, community events and capital projects. Visitor events are those that draw greater than 50 percent of attendance from outside Black Hawk County, while community events are those drawing less than half their attendance from outside Black Hawk County.
Experience Waterloo in partnership with the city awarded more than $133,000 in event and capital grants this fiscal year. Another $88,000 in partner grants also was awarded.
The grants have been established to drive overnight stays in Waterloo, support active partners who serve and drive visitors to Waterloo, support organizations and activities that have a positive impact on Waterloo, provide seed money for new or innovative ideas and projects and provide assistance in marketing outside of the county.
Grant funds may support marketing and advertising, capital improvements, honorariums and entertainment, prize funds, basic facility rental costs, event-related safety and security, transportation and other similar projects that help promote visitation to Waterloo.
Applications may be submitted by organizations or businesses that have projects occurring between July 1, 2019, and June 30, 2020. Grant rules and applications are available online at experiencewaterloo.com/partners.
