Morrissey calls for censure of Klein; Klein calls it 'last-minute political attack ad'

WATERLOO — On the night before Election Day, a retiring City Council member asked the city attorney to look into allegations against another council member running for mayor.

Ward 3 Councilor Pat Morrissey, who is stepping down from the council after his term is up this year, made a formal complaint of nine allegations against Ward 1 Councilor Margaret Klein during Monday night’s council meeting.

He said he understood the “gravity” of his complaint, and said he was reading the allegations during the council meeting so no one would “say that I’m handing something off and it’s behind closed doors.”

“Never did I, other council members and the public expect to be exposed to the many egregious, misleading or false statements spewed from the mouth of one of our council members,” Morrissey said. “I have had it, and enough is enough.”

Morrissey said those statements included an incident in 2018 when Klein was allegedly overheard musing about being in a “dark room with Morrissey and a knife.” An investigation at that time by then-Police Chief Dan Trelka and the Black Hawk County Attorney’s Office said there was “insufficient evidence that Councilwoman Klein specifically intended to intimidate, annoy or alarm anyone.”

Morrissey also cited a Klein remark in 2018 that the city was “dumping raw sewage into the river,” prompting visits from the city’s insurer and the EPA.

“False accusations damage our city’s interest both economically and image-wise,” Morrissey said.

More recently, Morrissey said, Klein accused developer Rodney Anderson of “fooling the city” by delaying his downtown grocery store project, and accused Lance Dunn, the city’s human resources director, of “improprieties in business dealings” for not disclosing his financial involvement in that grocery store.

Morrissey also said a recent mailer from political action committee Cedar Valley Backs the Blue that claimed Mayor Quentin Hart “appoints sexual predators to advisory boards” was tied to Klein as well. Morrissey noted the mailer referred to a man appointed to the rebranding committee before a recent criminal charge of sexual abuse, and noted the man has not yet been judged guilty.

“That’s shameful and disgusting, and this is what should happen to it,” Morrissey said, ripping a copy of the mailer, to cheers from a packed crowd of self-identified Hart supporters.

Uncharacteristically, Klein sat silently as Morrissey read the allegations. Resident David Dreyer tried to interject during Morrissey’s speech, calling it a “political stunt,” but left shortly after he was ruled out of order by Hart.

“I think last night was the first time in Waterloo history that a mayor up for re-election allowed a lame-duck councilman to hijack the city’s public access television network to launch a last-minute political attack ad,” Klein wrote in an email to The Courier on Tuesday morning. “To comment on Pat’s stunt would only lend it credibility. I hope he got the ratings he was chasing.”

Morrissey asked the council to vote to censure Klein if she is found to have violated procedure.

A formal process is spelled out in Waterloo’s code of ordinances for censure in which the city attorney has 30 calendar days to investigate allegations. The mayor pro tem, currently Sharon Juon, would then report to the City Council within 14 days, at which point a supermajority, or five of the seven council members, would need to vote for censure to take effect. That vote would take place after the election but before those recently voted in would be eligible to participate.

Waterloo is the only city in Iowa with a formal censure process, enshrining it in law last December. A censure vote would not affect Klein’s seat or her voting capability, but would signal the group’s formal disapproval of her conduct.

Klein is stepping down from her seat at the end of her term because she’s running for mayor.

