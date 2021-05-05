More Waterloo officials could be authorized to issue fireworks citations

WATERLOO — More officials could get authority to issue fireworks citations in Waterloo ahead of the Fourth of July, according to proposed ordinance changes.

The suggestion was made Monday at a City Council work session. Councilman Dave Boesen recommended giving code enforcement and Waterloo Fire Rescue officials the authority to hand out penalties. They would join Waterloo Police Department officers in issuing citations for violations of the fireworks rules.

Those officials have the authority to write citations for other municipal violations, Boesen said. He said code enforcement officers, for example, would be able to issue citations to people who fail to clean up fireworks debris. Boesen said he believes code enforcement and fire officials would only have authority to write citations when working on the clock.

Citations for breaking the fireworks guidelines come with a $375 minimum fine, according to the existing ordinance.

Boesen also asked to remove part of the ordinance that allows citations to be issued during the time when fireworks sales are allowed, which he said lasts about six weeks. The new ordinance would let officials give citations any day of the year. Boesen said people light fireworks throughout the year.