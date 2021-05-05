More Waterloo officials could be authorized to issue fireworks citations

WATERLOO — More officials could get authority to issue fireworks citations in Waterloo ahead of the Fourth of July, according to proposed ordinance changes.
The suggestion was made Monday at a City Council work session. Councilman Dave Boesen recommended giving code enforcement and Waterloo Fire Rescue officials the authority to hand out penalties. They would join Waterloo Police Department officers in issuing citations for violations of the fireworks rules.
Those officials have the authority to write citations for other municipal violations, Boesen said. He said code enforcement officers, for example, would be able to issue citations to people who fail to clean up fireworks debris. Boesen said he believes code enforcement and fire officials would only have authority to write citations when working on the clock.
Citations for breaking the fireworks guidelines come with a $375 minimum fine, according to the existing ordinance.
Boesen also asked to remove part of the ordinance that allows citations to be issued during the time when fireworks sales are allowed, which he said lasts about six weeks. The new ordinance would let officials give citations any day of the year. Boesen said people light fireworks throughout the year.
Waterloo’s current fireworks ordinance lets people set off fireworks July 3-5 annually. They can be used from noon to 11 p.m. July 4 and from noon to 10 p.m. on July 3 and 5. City Council members strengthened limitations on fireworks use with new rules passed last August, including guidelines on decibel levels and elevations.
Monday’s discussion followed the failure of a proposed fireworks ban at the April 19 City Council meeting. Police Chief Joel Fitzgerald told officials his department will strengthen enforcement of the existing fireworks ordinance.
Fitzgerald previously said officers are “stretched very, very thin” due to more service calls near Fourth of July. In 2019, the city saw 320 calls for service about fireworks. In 2020, the city saw 686 calls. Only one citation was issued. The data includes calls that fall outside the partial window of legality July 3-5, he said.
The proposed fireworks ban, first discussed at a March 1 work session, was then postponed twice for a final vote by the City Council. It was first tabled to see if Waterloo could join forces with other cities on a fireworks policy, which never came to fruition. It was then pushed back to explore enforcement mechanisms by the Waterloo Police Department.
Waterloo decided in 2019 to allow fireworks use after Iowa law changed in 2017 to let fireworks be sold and used.
The recent proposals to change the fireworks ordinance will need final City Council approval. No date was publicly set Monday for the decision.